KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 36th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled to take place on Sunday (April 21) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and RCB. You’ll get KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our KKR vs SRH match prediction.

KKR vs RCB Match Preview:

KKR and RCB will be eyeing a crucial win when they lock horns against each other this week. While KKR are still at the second spot in the points table, they know that their form in recent games is not up to the mark and they would be hoping to register a series of wins in order to bolster their playoffs chances.

While the two-time IPL champions began their season with three wins in a row, they have lost two of their last three games. With the IPL entering its business phase, KKR would be keen to have the winning momentum on their side as they look to win their first title since 2014.

In their last game, KKR suffered a last-ball two-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals while defending 224 runs and will be desperate to bounce back. KKR have already defeated RCB once in the tournament and will be eyeing a double.

RCB, on the other hand, are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win from seven games. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs is almost nil and another defeat will all but end their slim hopes.

IPL 2024 points table:

With four wins from six games, KKR are currently at the second spot in the points table. RCB, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from seven games. Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with six wins from seven games.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 0 12 0.677 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.399 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.529 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.502 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.123 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.074 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.133 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 0 6 -1.303 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.251 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

KKR vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

KKR vs RCB Match info:

Article Title KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Kolkata Knight Riders & Royal Challengers Bengaluru Series name IPL 2024 Date 21-Apr-24 Category KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Stadium Eden Gardens, Kolkata Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

KKR vs RCB Head To Head record:

KKR RCB 33 Matches played 33 19 Won 14 14 Lost 19 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between KKR and RCB:

Ground Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore No Result Total MA Chidambaram Stadium 0 1 0 1 Eden Gardens 7 4 0 11 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 8 4 0 12 Kingsmead 0 1 0 1 SuperSport Park 0 1 0 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 0 3 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 JSCA International Stadium Complex 1 0 0 1 Overall 19 14 0 33

KKR vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report:

KKR vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 32°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 175

KKR Squad:

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera, Phil Salt

RCB squad:

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Fantasy stats for KKR vs RCB:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain KKR S Narine All Rounder 10 8 2 1 KKR S Iyer Batter 10 8 0 0 KKR A Russell All Rounder 10 6 1 0 KKR M Pandey Batter 10 6 0 2 KKR N Rana Batter 10 6 0 1 KKR V Arora Bowler 9 6 0 0 KKR K Srikar-Bharat Wicket Keeper 8 5 1 0 KKR P Salt Wicket Keeper 8 5 2 0 KKR V Chakravarthy Bowler 10 5 1 0 KKR H Rana Bowler 10 4 0 0 KKR R Gurbaz Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 1 KKR R Singh Batter 10 4 2 0 KKR A Sudhakar Roy All Rounder 8 3 0 0 KKR V Iyer Batter 10 3 0 0 KKR A Raghuvanshi Batter 5 2 0 0 KKR C Sakariya Bowler 5 2 0 0 KKR M Starc Bowler 6 2 0 1 KKR S Sharma Bowler 10 2 0 0 KKR D Chameera Bowler 3 1 0 0 KKR R Singh All Rounder 8 1 0 0 KKR S Rutherford Batter 3 1 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RCB players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RCB F du Plessis Batter 10 8 0 0 RCB V Kohli Batter 10 7 3 2 RCB G Maxwell All Rounder 10 6 1 1 RCB M Siraj Bowler 10 6 0 0 RCB D Karthik Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 1 RCB K Sharma Bowler 10 5 0 0 RCB A Rawat Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 RCB R Patidar Batter 10 4 1 0 RCB S Prabhudessai Batter 10 4 0 0 RCB C Green All Rounder 8 3 0 1 RCB V VijayKumar Bowler 10 3 0 0 RCB A Deep Bowler 8 2 0 1 RCB L Ferguson Bowler 10 2 0 1 RCB M Lomror Batter 10 2 0 1 RCB R Topley Bowler 5 2 0 0 RCB Y Dayal Bowler 10 2 0 0 RCB A Joseph Bowler 6 1 0 0 RCB M Dagar Bowler 6 1 0 0 RCB T Curran Bowler 2 1 1 0 RCB W Jacks All Rounder 2 1 0 0 RCB H Sharma Bowler 2 0 0 0 RCB S Chauhan Batter 3 0 0 0

KKR vs RCB Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of KKR vs RCB for the 36th match of IPL 2024:

KKR Playing XI:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

KKR impact players:

Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

RCB impact players:

Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

KKR and RCB team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Virat Kohli 42 runs Sunil Narine 109 runs & 2 wickets Andre Russell 13 runs Faf du Plessis 62 runs Dinesh Karthik 83 runs

Most runs and wickets for KKR and RCB in IPL 2024:

Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 276 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Vaibhav Arora – 7 wickets Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 361 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 5 wickets

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has contributed well with both bat and ball so far. In six games, he has scored 128 runs and has picked up six wickets.

Andre Russell has contributed well with both bat and ball so far. In six games, he has scored 128 runs and has picked up six wickets. Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been a revelation with the bat this season. With one century and one half-century, he has scored 276 runs and is KKR’s highest run-scorer. With the ball, he has picked up seven wickets.

Top Picks for KKR vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Faf du Plessis: In seven games so far, Faf du Plessis has scored 232 runs with the help of two half-centuries. He scored a fighting fifty in the last game against SRH and will look to lead from the front again.

In seven games so far, Faf du Plessis has scored 232 runs with the help of two half-centuries. He scored a fighting fifty in the last game against SRH and will look to lead from the front again. Virat Kohli: With 361 runs in seven games, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer this season. With form on his side, the RCB star would be eyeing a good knock.

Budget Picks for KKR vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Harshit Rana: In five games so far, Harshit Rana has picked up seven wickets. He has the knack of picking crucial breakthroughs and would look to make an impact in the upcoming game.

In five games so far, Harshit Rana has picked up seven wickets. He has the knack of picking crucial breakthroughs and would look to make an impact in the upcoming game. Reece Topley: Reece Topley has picked up four wickets in as many games so far. While the England star is one of the best limited-overs bowlers in the world, he is yet to fire in IPL 2024.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Dinesh Karthik Phil Salt Batsmen Virat Kohli (vc) Faf du Plessis Rinku Singh Allrounders Andre Russell (c) Sunil Narine Will Jacks Bowlers Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Lockie Ferguson

KKR vs RCB Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Dinesh Karthik Phil Salt Batsmen Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (vc) Allrounders Andre Russell Sunil Narine (c) Will Jacks Bowlers Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Lockie Ferguson Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs RCB Match Prediction Today:

Going by the current form as well as the past record between the two teams, KKR will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat RCB. At the same time, the toss should be given importance when predicting the winner of the game. The team batting second will have the upper hand in the contest.