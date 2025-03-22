KKR vs RCB Playing 11s,: The first game of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday (March 22) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

A win in the first game of the season often sets the tone for the remainder of the campaign and both the teams will be keen to start with a win. What makes the match even more important for both the teams is the fact that it will be their first game under new captains.

KKR had to part ways with their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer as the India star did not want to be retained. In the mega auction, KKR did try to re-sign Iyer but he was eventually signed up by Punjab Kings for a staggering fee. With Iyer gone, KKR have named Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain.

On the other hand, RCB decided to change their captain after failing to win the title for yet another season. They released Faf du Plessis before naming Rajat Patidar as their new captain. Both Patidar and Rahane will now be looking to start their reign on a winning note.

So, as both the teams gear up for the tournament-opener, here are the playing 11s of both the teams.

KKR vs RCB Playing 11s – KKR Playing 11

While KKR would have loved to retain their entire title-winning team, they have still managed to retain the core of the side. They did lose some key players such as Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt and Mitchell Starc but have managed to retain most of the players who formed the core of the title-winning side.

The three-time IPL champions have also signed up apt replacements as they have bolstered their squad with the addition of Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje and others. So, here is the KKR Playing 11 for their first game of the season.

Openers: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk)

Middle-order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anrich Nortje

KKR vs RCB Playing 11s – RCB Playing 11

RCB have pretty much overhauled their squad after failing to win the title last season. Barring Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, no other batsman from their last squad features in the current squad. They have bolstered their squad with the addition of quality players such as Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya and others.

The Bengaluru-based outfit has a good bowling unit as well thanks to the addition of experienced bowlers such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. Here is the RCB Playing 11.

Openers: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli

Middle-order: Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal