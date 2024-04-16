KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 31st match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled for Tuesday (April 16) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

In this article, we’ll provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and RR. You’ll get KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our KKR vs RR match prediction.

KKR vs RR Match Preview:

KKR and RR will take on each other in a mouth-watering top of the table clash. At present, RR are on the top of the points table while KKR are at the second spot. Both the teams have started their campaign in IPL 2024 in a strong fashion and will be eyeing another crucial win.

KKR started their campaign with three wins in a row. The winning start came to an end with a loss against Chennai Super Kings. However, KKR bounced back quickly by registering an impressive win over Lucknow Super Giants. After restricting LSG to 161, KKR chased down the total inside 16 overs by losing just two wickets.

RR, on the other hand, look destined to make it to the playoffs after winning five of their first six games. The first-ever IPL champions began their season with four wins in a row before suffering a loss against Gujarat Titans in their fifth game. However, they quickly bounced back with a win over Punjab Kings last week.

IPL 2024 points table:

With five wins from six games, RR are at the top of the points table followed by KKR who have won four of their five games this season. KKR and RR are the only teams who have lost just one game this season so far. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad complete the top four.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 0 0 10 0.767 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.688 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.726 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.218 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.234 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.975 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.124

KKR vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

KKR vs RR Match info:

Article Title KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Kolkata Knight Riders & Rajasthan Royals Series name IPL 2024 Date 16-Apr-24 Category KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Stadium M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

KKR vs RR Head To Head record:

KKR RR 28 Matches played 28 14 Won 13 13 Lost 14 01 No Result 01

Here is the venue-wise result between KKR and RR:

Ground Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 2 0 2 Eden Gardens 6 3 0 9 Narendra Modi Stadium 0 2 0 2 Kingsmead 1 0 0 1 Newlands 0 1 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 3 3 0 6 Wankhede Stadium 1 1 0 2 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 0 0 2 Overall 14 13 0 27

KKR vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

KKR vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 36°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 175

KKR Squad:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar

RR squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Fantasy stats for KKR vs RR:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain KKR A Russell All Rounder 10 7 1 1 KKR S Iyer Batter 10 7 0 0 KKR S Narine All Rounder 10 7 1 1 KKR N Rana Batter 10 6 0 1 KKR C Sakariya Bowler 10 5 0 1 KKR M Pandey Batter 8 5 2 2 KKR R Singh Batter 10 5 2 0 KKR V Arora Bowler 7 5 0 0 KKR H Rana Bowler 10 4 0 0 KKR R Gurbaz Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 0 KKR A Sudhakar Roy All Rounder 8 3 0 0 KKR K Srikar-Bharat Wicket Keeper 4 3 0 0 KKR P Salt Wicket Keeper 5 3 0 0 KKR V Chakravarthy Bowler 10 3 1 0 KKR V Iyer Batter 10 3 0 0 KKR S Sharma Bowler 10 2 0 0 KKR A Raghuvanshi Batter 3 1 0 0 KKR M Starc Bowler 4 1 0 0 KKR R Singh All Rounder 5 1 0 0 KKR S Rutherford Batter 2 1 0 0 KKR D Chameera Bowler 3 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RR S Samson Wicket Keeper 10 8 2 0 RR T Boult Bowler 10 7 1 0 RR Y Chahal Bowler 10 7 0 2 RR Y Jaiswal Batter 10 6 1 0 RR A Khan Bowler 10 5 1 1 RR N Burger Bowler 4 4 0 0 RR R Parag All Rounder 10 4 1 0 RR S Sharma Bowler 10 4 0 0 RR K Sen Bowler 10 3 1 1 RR N Saini Bowler 8 3 0 1 RR R Ashwin All Rounder 10 3 0 0 RR R Powell Batter 5 3 0 0 RR S Hetmyer Batter 10 3 0 0 RR J Buttler Wicket Keeper 10 2 1 1 RR D Jurel Batter 10 1 0 0 RR K Maharaj Bowler 1 0 0 0 RR S Dubey Batter 2 0 0 0

KKR vs RR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of KKR vs RR for the 31th match of IPL 2024:

KKR Playing XI:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR impact players:

Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh

RR Playing XI:

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players:

Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq

KKR and RR team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Sanju Samson 18 runs Andre Russell 1 wicket Riyan Parag 23 runs Sunil Narine 6 runs and 1 wicket Phil Salt 89* runs

Most runs and wickets for KKR and RR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Phil Salt – 191 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Vaibhav Arora – 6 wickets Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Riyan Parag – 284 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 11 wickets

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been delivering with both bat and ball for KKR this season. With the bat, he is KKR’s second highest run-scorer. Opening the innings, he has scored 167 runs in 5 games. With the ball, he has picked up five wickets while maintaining an economy-rate of less than 7.

Sunil Narine has been delivering with both bat and ball for KKR this season. With the bat, he is KKR’s second highest run-scorer. Opening the innings, he has scored 167 runs in 5 games. With the ball, he has picked up five wickets while maintaining an economy-rate of less than 7. Riyan Parag: After a dismal campaign last year, Riyan Parag has bounced back in style this year. He is currently the second highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. In six games, the right-handed batsman has scored 284 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

Top Picks for KKR vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has very much lived up to the expectations so far. The West Indies star has made an impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 115 runs in addition to picking up an impressive six wickets so far.

Andre Russell has very much lived up to the expectations so far. The West Indies star has made an impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 115 runs in addition to picking up an impressive six wickets so far. Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has led RR from the very front this season. Only Virat Kohli and Riyan Parag has scored more runs than him in IPL 2024. The right-handed batsman has scored 264 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

Budget Picks for KKR vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Keshav Maharaj: While Keshav Maharaj has played just two games so far, he has managed to make an impact. The South Africa spinner has picked up two wickets while maintaining a brilliant economy-rate of 6.5.

While Keshav Maharaj has played just two games so far, he has managed to make an impact. The South Africa spinner has picked up two wickets while maintaining a brilliant economy-rate of 6.5. Vaibhav Arora: Vaibhav Arora is KKR’s leading wicket-taker this season even though he has played just three of the five games. The right-arm pacer has picked up an impressive six wickets so far.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Sanju Samson (vc) Phil Salt Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Yashasvi Jaiswal Rinku Singh Allrounders Sunil Narine (c) Andre Russell Riyan Parag Bowlers Mitchell Starc Yuzvendra Chahal Trent Boult

KKR vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Sanju Samson Phil Salt Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders Sunil Narine Andre Russell (vc) Riyan Parag (c) Bowlers Mitchell Starc Yuzvendra Chahal Trent Boult Keshav Maharaj

KKR vs RR Match Prediction Today:

It would not be very wrong to state that the past records as well as the current form cannot really separate RR and KKR much. Of the 27 games between the two teams so far, KKR have won 14 while RR have won 13.

Going by current form, they are currently occupying the top two spots in the points table after losing just one game so far. In such a scenario, KKR might start the game as slight favourites due to playing at home. KKR have won both their home games so far and are expected to win the upcoming game as well.