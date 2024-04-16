KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 31st match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled for Tuesday (April 16) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
In this article, we’ll provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and RR. You’ll get KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our KKR vs RR match prediction.
KKR vs RR Match Preview:
KKR and RR will take on each other in a mouth-watering top of the table clash. At present, RR are on the top of the points table while KKR are at the second spot. Both the teams have started their campaign in IPL 2024 in a strong fashion and will be eyeing another crucial win.
KKR started their campaign with three wins in a row. The winning start came to an end with a loss against Chennai Super Kings. However, KKR bounced back quickly by registering an impressive win over Lucknow Super Giants. After restricting LSG to 161, KKR chased down the total inside 16 overs by losing just two wickets.
RR, on the other hand, look destined to make it to the playoffs after winning five of their first six games. The first-ever IPL champions began their season with four wins in a row before suffering a loss against Gujarat Titans in their fifth game. However, they quickly bounced back with a win over Punjab Kings last week.
IPL 2024 points table:
With five wins from six games, RR are at the top of the points table followed by KKR who have won four of their five games this season. KKR and RR are the only teams who have lost just one game this season so far. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad complete the top four.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0.767
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1.688
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0.726
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.344
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0.038
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-0.637
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.218
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.234
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.975
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|-1.124
KKR vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
KKR:
- 1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.
- 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.
RR:
- 1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.
- 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.
- 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.
- 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.
- 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.
KKR vs RR Match info:
|Article Title
|
KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Kolkata Knight Riders & Rajasthan Royals
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|16-Apr-24
|Category
|KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
KKR vs RR Head To Head record:
|KKR
|RR
|28
|Matches played
|28
|14
|Won
|13
|13
|Lost
|14
|01
|No Result
|01
Here is the venue-wise result between KKR and RR:
|Ground
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|No Result
|Total
|Brabourne Stadium
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Eden Gardens
|6
|3
|0
|9
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kingsmead
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Newlands
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|14
|13
|0
|27
KKR vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|KKR vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|36°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|175
KKR Squad:
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar
RR squad:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore
Fantasy stats for KKR vs RR:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|KKR
|A Russell
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|1
|1
|KKR
|S Iyer
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|0
|KKR
|S Narine
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|1
|1
|KKR
|N Rana
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|1
|KKR
|C Sakariya
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|1
|KKR
|M Pandey
|Batter
|8
|5
|2
|2
|KKR
|R Singh
|Batter
|10
|5
|2
|0
|KKR
|V Arora
|Bowler
|7
|5
|0
|0
|KKR
|H Rana
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|KKR
|R Gurbaz
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|1
|0
|KKR
|A Sudhakar Roy
|All Rounder
|8
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|K Srikar-Bharat
|Wicket Keeper
|4
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|P Salt
|Wicket Keeper
|5
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|V Chakravarthy
|Bowler
|10
|3
|1
|0
|KKR
|V Iyer
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|S Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Raghuvanshi
|Batter
|3
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|M Starc
|Bowler
|4
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|R Singh
|All Rounder
|5
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|S Rutherford
|Batter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|D Chameera
|Bowler
|3
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|RR
|S Samson
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|8
|2
|0
|RR
|T Boult
|Bowler
|10
|7
|1
|0
|RR
|Y Chahal
|Bowler
|10
|7
|0
|2
|RR
|Y Jaiswal
|Batter
|10
|6
|1
|0
|RR
|A Khan
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|1
|RR
|N Burger
|Bowler
|4
|4
|0
|0
|RR
|R Parag
|All Rounder
|10
|4
|1
|0
|RR
|S Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|RR
|K Sen
|Bowler
|10
|3
|1
|1
|RR
|N Saini
|Bowler
|8
|3
|0
|1
|RR
|R Ashwin
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|RR
|R Powell
|Batter
|5
|3
|0
|0
|RR
|S Hetmyer
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|RR
|J Buttler
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|2
|1
|1
|RR
|D Jurel
|Batter
|10
|1
|0
|0
|RR
|K Maharaj
|Bowler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|RR
|S Dubey
|Batter
|2
|0
|0
|0
KKR vs RR Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of KKR vs RR for the 31th match of IPL 2024:
KKR Playing XI:
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
KKR impact players:
Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh
RR Playing XI:
Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR impact players:
Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq
KKR and RR team stats:
|Player
|
Players Stats (last match)
|Sanju Samson
|18 runs
|Andre Russell
|1 wicket
|Riyan Parag
|23 runs
|Sunil Narine
|6 runs and 1 wicket
|Phil Salt
|89* runs
Most runs and wickets for KKR and RR in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024
|Phil Salt – 191 runs
|Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024
|Vaibhav Arora – 6 wickets
|Most runs for RR in IPL 2024
|Riyan Parag – 284 runs
|Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024
|Yuzvendra Chahal – 11 wickets
KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been delivering with both bat and ball for KKR this season. With the bat, he is KKR’s second highest run-scorer. Opening the innings, he has scored 167 runs in 5 games. With the ball, he has picked up five wickets while maintaining an economy-rate of less than 7.
- Riyan Parag: After a dismal campaign last year, Riyan Parag has bounced back in style this year. He is currently the second highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. In six games, the right-handed batsman has scored 284 runs with the help of three half-centuries.
Top Picks for KKR vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Andre Russell: Andre Russell has very much lived up to the expectations so far. The West Indies star has made an impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 115 runs in addition to picking up an impressive six wickets so far.
- Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has led RR from the very front this season. Only Virat Kohli and Riyan Parag has scored more runs than him in IPL 2024. The right-handed batsman has scored 264 runs with the help of three half-centuries.
Budget Picks for KKR vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Keshav Maharaj: While Keshav Maharaj has played just two games so far, he has managed to make an impact. The South Africa spinner has picked up two wickets while maintaining a brilliant economy-rate of 6.5.
- Vaibhav Arora: Vaibhav Arora is KKR’s leading wicket-taker this season even though he has played just three of the five games. The right-arm pacer has picked up an impressive six wickets so far.
KKR vs RR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeepers
|Sanju Samson (vc)
|Phil Salt
|Batsmen
|Shreyas Iyer
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rinku Singh
|Allrounders
|Sunil Narine (c)
|Andre Russell
|Riyan Parag
|Bowlers
|Mitchell Starc
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Trent Boult
KKR vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeepers
|Sanju Samson
|Phil Salt
|Batsmen
|Shreyas Iyer
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Allrounders
|Sunil Narine
|Andre Russell (vc)
|Riyan Parag (c)
|Bowlers
|Mitchell Starc
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Trent Boult
|Keshav Maharaj
KKR vs RR Match Prediction Today:
It would not be very wrong to state that the past records as well as the current form cannot really separate RR and KKR much. Of the 27 games between the two teams so far, KKR have won 14 while RR have won 13.
Going by current form, they are currently occupying the top two spots in the points table after losing just one game so far. In such a scenario, KKR might start the game as slight favourites due to playing at home. KKR have won both their home games so far and are expected to win the upcoming game as well.