KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on each other in the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 26).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and SRH. You’ll get the KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our KKR vs SRH match prediction.

KKR vs SRH: Match Preview:

Just over two months after facing each other in their respective tournament-openers, KKR and SRH will be up against each other in the highly-awaited IPL 2024 final. It is the third meeting between the two teams this season. KKR have defeated SRH in both the games and will be eyeing a third win as well while the Hyderabad-based outfit will be hoping to be third time lucky.

Their last meeting took place in the first qualifier and KKR thoroughly dominated that contest. Asked to bat first, SRH were bowled out for just 159 runs before KKR chased down the total in less than 14 overs by losing just two wickets. SRH then beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the second qualifier to book their place in the final.

While the momentum will be with KKR, SRH will have the slight advantage of being more familiar with the conditions since the second qualifier took place in Chennai. SRH’s spinners made the most of the spin-friendly conditions against Rajasthan and will be looking to replicate that performance against KKR as well.

KKR vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets. 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run. 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. 9th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs. 11th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs. 12th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. 13th match: Match abandoned.

Match abandoned. 14th match: Match abandoned.

Match abandoned. Qualifier 1: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 12th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. 13th match: Match abandoned without toss.

Match abandoned without toss. 14th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. Qualifier 1: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. Qualifier 2: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs.

KKR vs SRH: Match info:

Article Title KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Kolkata Knight Riders & Sunrisers Hyderabad Series name IPL 2024 Date 26-May-24 Category KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Stadium MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

KKR vs SRH Head To Head record:

KKR SRH 27 Matches played 27 18 Won 09 09 Lost 18 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between KKR and SRH:

Ground Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 Eden Gardens 7 3 0 10 Arun Jaitley Stadium 0 1 0 1 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 4 3 0 7 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 0 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 18 9 0 27

KKR vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report:

KKR vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 31°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Spin Average 1st innings score 172

KKR Squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya

SRH squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

KKR vs SRH Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of KKR vs SRH for the final of IPL 2024:

KKR Playing XI:

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact substitute: Anukul Roy

SRH Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact substitute: Shahbaz Ahmed

Most runs and wickets for KKR and SRH in IPL 2024:

Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 482 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Varun Chakravarthy – 20 wickets Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Travis Head – 567 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 T Natarajan – 19 wickets

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has delivered consistently with both bat and ball so far and will be looking to end the tournament on a high. He has scored 482 runs and picked up 16 wickets so far.

Sunil Narine has delivered consistently with both bat and ball so far and will be looking to end the tournament on a high. He has scored 482 runs and picked up 16 wickets so far. Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been in red hot form with the bat this season. He has scored 482 runs at a strike-rate of over 207. In the last game, the southpaw also made a big impact with the ball and would be looking to replicate his performance.

Top Picks for KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Andre Russell: Andre Russell loves to deliver on the big stage and he would be desperate to make a big impact in the IPL 2024 final. He has scored 222 runs and picked up 16 wickets so far,

Andre Russell loves to deliver on the big stage and he would be desperate to make a big impact in the IPL 2024 final. He has scored 222 runs and picked up 16 wickets so far, Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is coming into this game after scoring a fine match-winning half-century in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals and will be eyeing another good knock.

Budget Picks for KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana has impressed many with his wicket-taking abilities this season. The right-arm pacer has picked up an impressive 17 wickets so far.

Harshit Rana has impressed many with his wicket-taking abilities this season. The right-arm pacer has picked up an impressive 17 wickets so far. Nitish Reddy: Nitish Reddy has had a very impressive campaign so far and the allrounder will be looking to end it on a good note. He has scored 290 runs and picked up 3 wickets so far.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Batsmen Shreyas Iyer (vc) Rinku Singh Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram (c) Allrounders Andre Russell Sunil Narine Nitish Reddy Bowlers Mitchell Starc Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pat Cummins

KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Rahul Tripathi Travis Head (c) Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Andre Russell (vc) Sunil Narine Nitish Reddy Bowlers Varun Chakravarthy Pat Cummins

KKR vs SRH Match Prediction Today:

KKR will start the game as clear favourites and are expected to beat SRH in IPL 2024 final. They have already defeated SRH twice this season and will be looking for a hat-trick.