KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on each other in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 21).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and SRH. You’ll get the KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our KKR vs SRH match prediction.

KKR vs SRH: Match Preview:

Almost two months after facing each other in their very first game of the ongoing IPL 2024, KKR and SRH are all set to lock horns against each other in the Qualifier 1. On that occasion, KKR had come out on top, winning the game by just 4 runs while defending 208 runs. The two-time IPL champions will be hoping to win the upcoming game as well to storm into the final and continue the juggernaut this season.

Most of the things have fallen in place for KKR so far. While their batters have delivered throughout the competition, the bowlers have also looked in fine form in recent games. KKR finished the league at the top of the points table and will be eyeing another win.

KKR, however, will have a few concerns. One of them will be the lack of match practice. They have not played a full game since May 5 while their last two league games were washed out without a ball being bowled. They will also be without one of their best performers of the season Phil Salt. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has found ways to come out on top this season and will be eyeing something similar in the upcoming game as well.

Unlike KKR, SRH have their explosive opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma intact and it could make the difference in the game. SRH finished the league stage at the second spot and will be keen to avenge the loss they suffered against KKR earlier this season. With both the teams in form, expect a cracking game.

KKR vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 12th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. 13th match: Match abandoned without toss.

Match abandoned without toss. 14th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets. 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run. 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. 9th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs. 11th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs. 12th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. 13th match: Match abandoned.

Match abandoned. 14th match: Match abandoned.

KKR vs SRH: Match info:

Article Title KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Kolkata Knight Riders & Sunrisers Hyderabad Series name IPL 2024 Date 21-May-24 Category KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

KKR vs SRH Head To Head record:

KKR SRH 26 Matches played 26 17 Won 09 09 Lost 17 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between KKR and SRH:

Ground Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 Eden Gardens 7 3 0 10 Arun Jaitley Stadium 0 1 0 1 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 4 3 0 7 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 0 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 17 9 0 26

KKR vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report:

KKR vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 31°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 176

KKR Squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya

SRH squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

KKR vs SRH Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of KKR vs SRH for the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024:

KKR Playing XI:

Rahamanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact substitute: Vaibhav Arora

SRH Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Impact substitute: T Natarajan

Most runs and wickets for KKR and SRH in IPL 2024:

Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 461 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Varun Chakravarthy – 18 wickets Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Travis Head – 533 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 T Natarajan – 17 wickets

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has had a stunning tournament so far with both bat and ball. He is KKR’s leading run-scorer with 461 runs to his name and has also picked up an impressive 15 wickets.

Sunil Narine has had a stunning tournament so far with both bat and ball. He is KKR’s leading run-scorer with 461 runs to his name and has also picked up an impressive 15 wickets. Abhishek Sharma: SRH will be relying on Abhishek Sharma again to give them another explosive start. The southpaw has been in red-hot form this season, having scored 467 runs so far at a strike-rate of almost 210.

Top Picks for KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has finally regained his form and has looked threatening in recent games. He has picked up 18 wickets so far and has the opportunity to win the Purple Cap this season.

Varun Chakravarthy has finally regained his form and has looked threatening in recent games. He has picked up 18 wickets so far and has the opportunity to win the Purple Cap this season. Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been among the runs as well and his form will be crucial for SRH. The explosive batter has scored 381 runs so far.

Budget Picks for KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: With Phil Salt gone, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is set to open the innings for KKR. While it will be his first game of the season, the Afghan star has the ability to hit the ground running.

With Phil Salt gone, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is set to open the innings for KKR. While it will be his first game of the season, the Afghan star has the ability to hit the ground running. Nitish Reddy: Nitish Reddy has caught everyone’s attention with his performance this season and will be looking to deliver in the crucial game as well. He has scored 276 runs and picked up 3 wickets so far.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Rahmanullah Gurbaz Heinrich Klaasen Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Rahul Tripathi Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Andre Russell (c) Sunil Narine Nitish Reddy (vc) Bowlers Varun Chakravarthy Pat Cummins

KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Rahmanullah Gurbaz Heinrich Klaasen Batsmen Shreyas Iyer (vc) Travis Head Abhishek Sharma (c) Allrounders Andre Russell Sunil Narine Nitish Reddy Bowlers Varun Chakravarthy Pat Cummins T Natarajan

KKR vs SRH Match Prediction Today:

KKR will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.