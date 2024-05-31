Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) used X (previously Twitter) to upload photos of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and world No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav from the players’ photoshoot ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, along with a funny comment.

Ahead of the competition, Indian players were involved in the IPL 2024, with an emphasis on the Mumbai Indians franchise. Before the tournament, MI management sacked Rohit Sharma as captain and replaced him with Hardik Pandya.

MI acquired Pandya from the Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal, and the manner in which MI removed Rohit from the helm irritated the franchise’s die-hard fans. They expressed their displeasure on social media.

When the IPL 2024 began and MI began their matches, Hardik Pandya and his teammates were welcomed with jeers and boos everywhere they played. They were even booed at their own ground, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

It didn’t help MI that Hardik Pandya’s gestures towards Rohit Sharma, as well as social media posts from players like Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav about Rohit losing his captaincy, allegedly fostered seeds of groups in the unit.

MI fared poorly in the IPL 2024, winning only four of fourteen matches and becoming the first team eliminated. Captain Hardik Pandya struggled with both the bat and the ball, while Rohit Sharma’s promising start to the campaign with the bat became ineffective.

KKR posts cheeky photo of MI players Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah with a funny caption

Following the completion of IPL 2024, in which the Mumbai Indians finished last in the points table, the four players traveled to the United States to compete in the T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 1. India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Rohit, Surya, Hardik, and Bumrah are confirmed starters for India in the T20 World Cup, and their performance will determine India’s fate in the event, which ends on June 29.

Meanwhile, the KKR social media admin decided to have some fun at the expense of the MI franchise. KKR shared pictures of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav in India jerseys.

The caption for the post read: “United in Blue for India.”

United in blue for India! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ywdumYOFIi — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 30, 2024

