KL Rahul, the former vice-captain of the Indian Test team, returned to the nets to begin preparation for his Indian team comeback. KL Rahul has been named in one of the squads for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024.

The Indian team has been on a long break after the conclusion of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. India’s next assignment will be the two-Test and three-T20I series against Bangladesh at home. This will kick off a bumper Test season for India, as they will play three Tests against New Zealand, also at home, and then the five-Test tour of Australia.

After taking a short break, the top Indian players will return to serious work. The cricketers will be seeking to improve their batting and bowling skills in preparation for the major home season.

Rahul has been nominated to the India A team for the competition, which will be led by Shubman Gill. KL Rahul will have plenty to prove since he has recently gone under the radar and will want to demonstrate his abilities once more for the squad.

Rahul was not picked for the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. Rahul played in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, scoring 31 and 0 in two matches.

KL Rahul bats in the net ahead of the Duleep Trophy tournament

With the Duleep Trophy and the home season ahead of him, he will have a great opportunity to restore his faith. KL Rahul hopes to make a significant impact on the local circuit before being named to the Indian XI for the Test series against Bangladesh.

On Friday, August 23, a video leaked on social media showing Rahul batting in the nets. The right-handed batter’s form will be critical for India ahead of the Test season.

Rahul played a lofted straight drive in the video, impressing the audience with his skill. His last Test was against England in Hyderabad, where he sustained an injury.

Check here:

KL Rahul getting ready for the Duleep Trophy and home Test season. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rVAN8qlYXw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2024

KL Rahul will compete for a spot in the Indian Test team alongside Rishabh Pant. The left-hander has returned to action and will make his red-ball return in the Duleep Trophy 2024. He has been India’s finest Test keeper, winning games on his own for the team.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Rahul batted in India’s middle order. He kept wickets during the South Africa tour and hit a superb ton.

