KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) gave one of the most unforgettable moments in IPL 2024 when the LSG owner was seen berating Rahul in the middle of the ground after his team was steamrolled by SRH in Hyderabad in a match.

The heated exchange between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka became a big issue, raising discussions on team dynamics among fans and cricket experts. Even Rahul later stated that his heated chat with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner had an impact on the team.

Surprisingly, the severe repercussions caused a significant shift in Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) long-term goals. Despite KL Rahul’s three-year stint as captain, LSG elected not to keep the Indian batter for IPL 2025, and the Delhi Capitals signed him in the mega auction.

Sanjiv Goenka has now provided a distinct take on his approach. The LSG owner underlined the importance of having tough conversations to maintain a high-performing atmosphere and move the team forward.

KL Rahul has always been family to me: Sanjiv Goenka

Surprisingly, Goenka referred to Rahul as his family and a very honest and gifted athlete, offering heartfelt wishes for the former LSG captain’s success. The LSG owner further stated that he has always maintained touch with KL Rahul and that they even had dinner after the IPL 2024, adding that they still respect and love each other.

“KL has always been family for me and will always be family. He was the captain of Lucknow for three years and also gave a good performance. So, I will always pray for him from the bottom of my heart. No matter what happens. He is a very honest person. I really wish that everything goes well with him because he is a very nice person. And yes, he is very talented; he has so much talent. I pray to God that all his talent comes out,” Goenka said on TRS show.

Speaking about the narrative that he is a very intense human being, the LSG owner noted, “There are moments when you have sentiments. And there is an expression to that sentiment. But that doesn’t impact the relationship or should not impact the relationship. So, the frequency of interaction is different. When he is on the other team, the interaction gets a little guarded. But there is respect and love as well.”

KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 14 Crores after LSG passed on him. Meanwhile, LSG has replaced Rahul with Rishabh Pant, paying him a record INR 27 Crores in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Sanjiv Goenka speaks on his leadership style

Goenka defended his intense leadership style, emphasizing the significance of confronting difficult facts in order to promote development. He emphasized that robust debates, even if difficult, are essential for the development of any successful team. The proprietor of the LSG emphasized the need for perspective.

“For every successful enterprise, whether it’s sports or otherwise if you don’t face reality, how will you improve? You may agree to disagree. But if you have a perspective, then you should have no doubt about it. The captain, the coach will say, we don’t agree with your perspective. That is absolutely fine. That is their prerogative and their call. But if you have a perspective, you must place it,” he signed off.

