KL Rahul received rich advice from former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who talked about the batter’s struggles with the bat ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia.

On Friday, November 22, India will play their first Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth. The Indian team began a match simulation after three days of practice at the WACA nets. Their starting lineup for the opening Test match has not yet been decided.

Sourav Ganguly stated in an interview with Boria Majumdar that KL Rahul’s difficulties are primarily caused by a lack of confidence. KL Rahul needs to restore his confidence, Ganguly said, adding that he should concentrate on putting in a lot of effort during practice.

A career will have its ups and downs, Ganguly said, adding that Rahul must put in a lot of effort to get back on track.

“Yeah, confidence. He has to speak to himself. He has to speak to himself and say, just put everything behind. Ups and downs are part and parcel of sports. Confidence will go up and down. You have to bring it back by working hard in the nets.

I know he has gone through a lot. Lucknow Super Giants have released him. I do not know whether they will buy him back in the auction. I am sure he will find a good team and get his worth in the IPL. But these things put pressure on players,” Ganguly said on RevSportz.

KL As part of India’s preparations for the forthcoming series, Rahul and Dhruv Jurel were among the first to land in Australia. At the MCG, both players took part in Australia A’s second unofficial Test match. In the game, where India lost, Rahul scored two poor scores.

KL Rahul needs to go away from his family and friends and rediscover himself

Younger players are being selected before Rahul because of their strong T20 performance, according to Sourav Ganguly. Rahul was counseled by Ganguly to put aside outside distractions and concentrate on self-discovery. Remembering his century in South Africa, he underlined that Rahul must have faith in his skills.

“In and out of the team, he is seeing young players play well in T20s. You see what they have done in South Africa. He has to change and cannot keep playing the same way and expect to be picked all the time, because somebody else will come and get picked.

So, I think he has got to sit with himself and get away from everything, all his friends and family, team and IPL owners, auctions and self-discover. Look at the mirror and say, I need to play differently. I need to get tough inside and fight this period. He has got a fantastic 100 in South Africa last time round. He can score hundreds in these conditions. But the mind has to believe that, and the fight has to be there,” Ganguly concluded.

