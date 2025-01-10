KL Rahul, one of the most dependable players in white-ball cricket for India, will not be playing the upcoming England series at home. As per PTI reports, Rahul has asked the BCCI to be rested for the 8-match limited overs series starting January 22 onwards.

India will host England for the five-match T20I series and the three-match ODI series. Following that, they will be playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be played from 19th February to 9th March.

While the high-profile Indian batting collapsed in the Test series in Australia, Rahul was one of the few batters to score runs. He was India’s third-highest run-scorer, scoring 276 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.66.

KL Rahul opts out of England series, BCCI assures him spot in India’s Champions Trophy squad

Rahul has requested a rest from the England series but has reaffirmed his availability for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His request for a rest came after the rigorous Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, in which he played an important part for the India National Cricket Team by opening the innings.

A source close to BCCI confirmed the development told PTI: “He has sought a break for the England series, but he will be available for selection for the Champions Trophy.”

KL Rahul has chosen to rest from Karnataka’s Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, as well as the series against the England National Cricket Team. His state team will play in the quarterfinals this weekend.

Rahul’s most recent white-ball game was during the ODI series against the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team. He played the first two games of the series before being dropped and replaced by Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant, and Sanju Samson are in fray for a keeper’s spot in the Indian squad for England series

According to recent speculations, KL Rahul’s place in India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 roster is uncertain. However, it has now been claimed that he will be the team’s first-choice keeper-batter in the high-profile competition.

With Rahul set to miss the England series, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are anticipated to be the team’s two keepers. The duo will compete for a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with one of them set to be India’s second wicketkeeper.

