In a shocking revelation, Kris Srikkanth has taken a dig at Rohit Sharma’s fitness, while calling Virat Kohli a champion when it came to the possibility of the two greats playing in the ICC World Cup in 2027.

When India’s 2023 World Cup campaign ended in disappointment last year with a loss to Australia in the final, it was assumed that Rohit and Kohli’s ODI careers would conclude without winning the 50-overs World Cup together.

And, while they had their brotherly moment in the sun when India won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies, the fact that new head coach Gautam Gambhir has left the door open for them to have another shot at World Cup glory sets the stage for an ideal swansong for India’s superstar batting duo.

However, Rohit will be 40 years old and Kohli will be 39 when the World Cup arrives in 2027. Gambhir has stated that for Rohit-Kohli to compete in the World Cup, they must be physically fit. There is no one better at fitness than Kohli.

Kohli, who has retired from T20Is, now has the opportunity to properly control his workload if he wishes to continue for three more years. Rohit may not be as athletic as Kohli, but the India skipper is in good shape.

Virat Kohli will play the 2027 World Cup but Rohit Sharma will faint: Kris Srikkanth

Speaking on the issue of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing in the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, former India captain Kris Srikkanth made fun of India’s ODI captain.

The former BCCI chairman of selectors believes that while Kohli is almost guaranteed to play in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit would struggle due to fitness issues. Srikkanth stated that Rohit may collapse if he participates in the next World Cup, which will be held in South Africa. However, he backed the Indian stalwart Virat Kohli to play in the next ODI ICC event in 2027.

“Virat Kohli will play 2027 World Cup but Rohit Sharma would faint,” he said on his YouTube channel.

