Will Kuldeep Yadav feature in the Indian XI for the second Test against Bangladesh or not, the question was answered by assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on the eve of the game on September 26, 2024.

The second and final Test will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur with India leading the series 1-0 after the 280-run win in the first Test in Chennai. India will aim to pocket 12 more points in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC 2025) cycle by winning the second Test as well.

Kuldeep Yadav did not play in the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Team India fielded two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, along with three pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep.

The first two days were ideal for fast bowling, and India’s pacers gave the Bangladesh batters a run for their money. By Day 3, the pitch had flattened and begun to turn, with R Ashwin capitalizing on the opportunity and taking six wickets.

“Don’t know”- Abhishek Nayar on whether Kuldeep Yadav will play for India in Kanpur Test

Abhishek Nayar, India’s assistant coach, has confirmed if hometown kid Kuldeep Yadav will play in the second Test against Bangladesh at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium. Nayar stated that the squad has yet to pick the playing XI based on the conditions that would be available in Kanpur.

Kuldeep Yadav has often been overshadowed by players such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, he has grown as a spinner and batter in the red-ball style, demonstrating his all-round abilities.

If given a chance, Kuldeep will be aiming to emulate what Ravichandran Ashwin did at his home ground in Chennai during the 1st Test.

“Don’t know what surface we are going to be playing on yet. Both the pitches were really good, Kanpur is always known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet, but I think the conditions and the forecast will be sort of interesting as to how when we turn up in the morning and how the conditions are.

I think a lot will depend on that because in Test cricket, conditions matter a lot and how the pitch plays. It is for us to decide and have a thought process over the conditions. But we are hoping to come in a sunny day and not an overcast Kanpur,” Abhishek Nayar said in the pre-match press conference.

The pitch at Kanpur’s Green Park is believed to provide a great balance for pacers and spinners. It is planned to assist seamers in the early stages and spinners as the match unfolds, ensuring a challenging five-day encounter.

Kuldeep may be an excellent addition to a low and slow-turning pitch, where he has previously thrived.

Despite making his Test debut in 2017, Kuldeep has managed just 12 Tests for India, picking 53 wickets.

