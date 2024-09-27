Langurs or black-faced, long-tailed monkeys have been hired by Kanpur Stadium management to keep monkey menace away for the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh that began on September 27, 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has taken a step further in its efforts to keep the monkey menace at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur for India’s second Test against Bangladesh.

Monkeys are known to steal food and other stuff, such as cell phones, from people who have come to watch a cricket play. Expecting an increased struggle against monkeys during the second Test in Kanpur, stadium officials developed a fairly unusual strategy.

According to the Indian Express, officials have recruited Langurs and their handlers to protect residents against food-grabbing monkeys. While security officers were present at the venue, Langurs were thought necessary to provide an additional degree of safety.

“To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have langurs (long-tailed leaf monkeys) to take care of them,” Venue Director Sanjay Kapoor said.

Kapoor also claimed that television camera personnel in the stands are at the highest risk of being robbed of food and drinks by monkeys.

The stand behind the boundary rope where the broadcaster keeps cameras and other equipment was covered by a black cloth to prevent monkeys from spotting eatables and stealing them.

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and chooses to bowl first in the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, after a delay, India’s Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the second and final Test against Bangladesh on Friday in Kanpur.

Bangladesh, managed by Najmul Hossain Shanto, made two changes to their team for the match, which could mark former captain Shakib Al Hasan’s farewell participation in the format. Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam have replaced Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, India’s playing XI remained unaltered for this Test match.

Akash Deep gave India two early breakthroughs as he removed opener Zakir Hasan for a duck and then got rid of other opener Shadman Islam for 24 runs. After their departure, Bangladesh hit back a little as Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 51 runs for the third wicket.

Shanto was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin after lunch for 31 runs, while Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 40 before bad light stopped play.

