LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction for Match 34 in IPL 2024

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled to take place on Friday (April 19) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between LSG and CSK. You’ll get LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our LSG vs CSK match prediction.

LSG vs CSK Match Preview:

Both LSG and CSK have made a good start to their respective campaign and will be eyeing a crucial win in the upcoming game to keep pace with the table-toppers. LSG will be desperate to win the upcoming game after losing their last two games.

The KL Rahul-led side began the season with a loss before winning three games in a row. However, they have suffered heavy losses in their last two outings and will be looking to register a much-needed win against CSK. In their last game, LSG suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the other hand, CSK have won their last two games and will be keen for a hat-trick. The reigning champions began the season with two wins before suffering two losses. However, they have bounced back by winning two games in a row. They have registered impressive wins over Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in their last two games and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.

IPL 2024 points table:

With three wins and as many losses, LSG are currently at the fifth spot on the points table. On the other hand, CSK are at the third spot with four wins and two defeats. Rajasthan Royals are leading the table followed by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 0 12 0.677 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.399 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.726 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.502 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.074 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 0 6 -1.303 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.218 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.234 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

LSG vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

CSK:

1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

LSG vs CSK Match info:

Article Title LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Lucknow Super Giants & Chennai Super Kings Series name IPL 2024 Date 19-Apr-24 Category LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Stadium Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

LSG vs CSK Head To Head record:

LSG CSK 03 Matches played 03 01 Won 01 01 Lost 01 01 No Result 01

Here is the venue-wise result between LSG and CSK:

Ground Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 0 0 1 1 Overall 1 1 1 3

LSG vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report:

LSG vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 26°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 165

LSG Squad:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

CSK squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish

Fantasy stats for LSG vs CSK:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all LSG players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain LSG L Rahul Wicket Keeper 10 7 1 1 LSG M Stoinis All Rounder 10 7 1 0 LSG N Pooran Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 2 LSG D Padikkal Batter 10 6 0 0 LSG A Mishra Bowler 9 5 0 0 LSG K Mayers Batter 10 5 0 0 LSG K Pandya All Rounder 10 5 0 1 LSG M Khan Bowler 10 5 0 0 LSG Q de Kock Wicket Keeper 10 5 1 1 LSG Y Thakur Bowler 10 5 1 0 LSG K Gowtham All Rounder 10 4 0 1 LSG Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler 10 4 1 1 LSG R Bishnoi Bowler 10 4 0 0 LSG A Badoni Batter 10 3 0 0 LSG D Hooda Batter 10 2 0 0 LSG M Yadav Bowler 2 3 0 1 LSG P Mankad Batter 5 1 1 0 LSG Y Singh Charak Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG A Khan Bowler 4 0 0 0 LSG M Siddharth Bowler 3 0 0 0 LSG S Joseph Bowler 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain CSK M Pathirana Bowler 10 8 3 1 CSK R Gaikwad Batter 10 8 1 1 CSK R Jadeja All Rounder 10 8 2 0 CSK S Dube Batter 10 8 0 1 CSK D Conway Wicket Keeper 10 7 1 1 CSK D Chahar Bowler 10 6 0 1 CSK M Santner All Rounder 10 6 0 0 CSK S Thakur Bowler 10 6 0 0 CSK M Choudhary Bowler 10 5 1 1 CSK M Rahman Bowler 9 5 1 0 CSK A Rahane Batter 10 4 0 0 CSK D Mitchell All Rounder 6 4 0 0 CSK M Dhoni Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 CSK M Theekshana Bowler 10 4 0 0 CSK M Ali All Rounder 10 3 0 2 CSK R Ravindra Batter 6 3 1 0 CSK T Deshpande Bowler 10 3 0 1 CSK S Singh Bowler 6 2 0 0 CSK P Solanki Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Hangargekar Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK S Rizvi Batter 5 0 0 0

LSG vs CSK Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of LSG vs CSK for the 34th match of IPL 2024:

LSG Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav

LSG impact players:

Yash Thakur, Prerak Mankad, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, K Gowtham

CSK Playing XI:

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK impact players:

Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed

LSG and CSK team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Mohsin Khan 2 wickets Matheesha Pathirana 4 wickets Quinton de Kock 10 runs Rachin Ravindra 21 runs Ruturaj Gaikwad 69 runs

Most runs and wickets for LSG and CSK in IPL 2024:

Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 Nicholas Pooran – 223 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Yash Thakur – 7 wickets Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024 Shivam Dube- 242 runs Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024 Mustafizur Rahman – 10 wickets

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Rachin Ravindra: While Rachin Ravindra has been getting the starts, he has not managed to score big. In six games so far, the New Zealand star has scored 133 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 166.25.

While Rachin Ravindra has been getting the starts, he has not managed to score big. In six games so far, the New Zealand star has scored 133 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 166.25. Quinton de Kock: One of the best limited-overs openers in the world, Quinton de Kock has looked in good touch in IPL 2024. In six games, he has hit two half-centuries and has scored 174 runs so far.

Top Picks for LSG vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana has picked up eight wickets in just three games so far. In the last game against Mumbai Indians, he picked up 4 wickets for 28 runs and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Matheesha Pathirana has picked up eight wickets in just three games so far. In the last game against Mumbai Indians, he picked up 4 wickets for 28 runs and was adjudged the Player of the Match. Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan looked good against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game as he picked up two early wickets by dismissing in-form duo Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi inside the powerplay. In three games so far, he has picked up five wickets.

Budget Picks for LSG vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has scored 124 runs in six games so far. He could play a key role with the bat for CSK in Lucknow where batsmen usually struggle to do well due to spinning conditions.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 124 runs in six games so far. He could play a key role with the bat for CSK in Lucknow where batsmen usually struggle to do well due to spinning conditions. Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has picked up four wickets in six games so far and has maintained an economy-rate of less than eight.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock (vc) KL Rahul Nicholas Pooran Batsmen Shivam Dube Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Rachin Ravindra Allrounders Ravindra Jadeja Marcus Stoinis Krunal Pandya Bowlers Mustafizur Rahman Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CSK Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock (c) KL Rahul Nicholas Pooran Batsmen Shivam Dube Ruturaj Gaikwad Rachin Ravindra Allrounders Ravindra Jadeja Marcus Stoinis Bowlers Mustafizur Rahman Matheesha Pathirana (vc) Yash Thakur

LSG vs CSK Match Prediction Today:

CSK will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against LSG. At the same time, one should consider the importance of toss. The teams batting second will have the advantage.

The current form is in CSK’s favour. While they have won their last two games in a very convincing manner, LSG have suffered two heavy defeats.