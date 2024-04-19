LSG vs CSK highlights: Riding on half-centuries from KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, Lucknow Super Giants, on Friday (April 19), thrashed Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets to get back to winning ways in IPL 2024. Set a target of 177 runs, LSG crossed the finishing line in 19 overs.

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul put LSG in the driver’s seat by giving them a solid start. At the end of the powerplay, LSG were on 54 for no loss with de Kock batting on 18 and Rahul on 34. The runs came at a healthy rate after the powerplay as well as LSG raced away to 89 for no loss at the end of the tenth over.

In the 11th over, Rahul hit his India teammate Ravindra Jadeja for two fours in a row to take his team to the 100-run mark. In the same over, he also completed his fifty off 31 balls. De Kock, on the other hand, completed his fifty off 41 deliveries in the 15th over. In the same over, Mustafizur Rahman dismissed the South African for 54 to give CSK the first breakthrough. De Kock departed after sharing a 134-run stand with Rahul.

Rahul and Nicholas Pooran shared 27 runs for the second wicket. Matheesha Pathirana broke the stand in the 18th over by dismissing Rahul for 82. Pooran and Marcus Stoinis then took LSG home in the 19th over.

LSG vs CSK: CSK innings

Earlier in the game, an unbeaten half-century from Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK recover from a poor start and finish their innings on a competitive total of 176/6 in 20 overs after they were asked to bat first.

Mohsin Khan gave his team a flying start by castling Rachin Ravindra for a golden duck in the second over. Ajinkya Rahane and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad added 29 runs for the second wicket before Yash Thakur dismissed the latter for 13 to reduce CSK to 33 for 2.

Jadeja was promoted to number four. He and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship with a 35-run stand before LSG took command by taking two wickets in quick succession. Krunal Pandya broke the partnership by dismissing Rahane for 36 before Marcus Stoinis sent back in-form Shivam Dube for 3 to leave CSK reeling at 87 for 4 in the 12th over.

Sameer Rizvi could not do much with the bat either and was dismissed by Krunal for just 1 as CSK lost five wickets for just 90 runs. Jadeja and Moeen Ali the steadied the ship with a much-needed 51-run stand for the sixth wicket. The partnership came to an end in the 18th over when Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Moeen for 30.

MS Dhoni then came up with another brilliant cameo, scoring an unbeaten 28 off just 9 balls to take CSK to a 175-plus total. Jadeja, on the other end, remained unbeaten on 57 off 40 balls with the help of five fours and a six.

