LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024).
This match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (April 11) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
In this article, we’ll provide everything you need to know about the IPL 2024 match between LSG and DC. You’ll get LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our LSG vs DC match prediction.
LSG vs DC Match Preview:
High-flying LSG and DC will be up against each other in the 26th game of IPL 2024. LSG are one of the most in-form teams in the tournament at present and will be looking to extend their winning run. After starting their season with a loss against Rajasthan Royals, LSG have won three games in a row.
In their last outing, LSG thrashed Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. The KL Rahul-led side scored 163/5 before bowling out GT for just 130 runs to win the game by 33 runs. The momentum is firmly on their side and LSG will be looking to make the most of it.
DC, on the other hand, are having a terrible campaign in IPL 2024. They have managed to win just one of their five games. In their last two games, they suffered heavy defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians and will be desperate to turn things around with a win against LSG.
IPL 2024 points table:
With three wins from four games, LSG are currently at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, DC are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win from five games.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0.871
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.528
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.775
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.666
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.344
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-0.637
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.196
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|-0.704
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-0.843
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-1.37
LSG vs DC: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
LSG:
- 1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.
- 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.
- 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.
DC:
- 1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four six wickets.
- 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.
- 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.
- 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.
LSG vs DC Match info:
|Article Title
|
LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Lucknow Super Giants & Delhi Capitals
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|12-Apr-24
|Category
|LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
LSG vs DC Head To Head record:
|LSG
|DC
|03
|Matches played
|03
|03
|Won
|00
|00
|Lost
|03
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between LSG and DC:
|Ground
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|No Result
|Total
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|3
|0
|0
|3
LSG vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|LSG vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|29°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Spin
|Average 1st innings score
|161
LSG Squad:
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
DC squad:
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
Fantasy stats for LSG vs DC:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all LSG players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|LSG
|M Stoinis
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|1
|0
|LSG
|N Pooran
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|7
|0
|2
|LSG
|A Mishra
|Bowler
|10
|6
|1
|0
|LSG
|D Padikkal
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|0
|LSG
|KL Rahul
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|6
|0
|3
|LSG
|Q de Kock
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|6
|2
|1
|LSG
|K Mayers
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|0
|LSG
|K Pandya
|All Rounder
|10
|5
|0
|1
|LSG
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|1
|LSG
|Y Thakur
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|1
|LSG
|K Gowtham
|All Rounder
|10
|4
|0
|1
|LSG
|M Khan
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|LSG
|A Badoni
|Batter
|10
|3
|1
|0
|LSG
|R Bishnoi
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|LSG
|D Hooda
|Batter
|10
|2
|0
|0
|LSG
|M Yadav
|Bowler
|3
|2
|0
|1
|LSG
|P Mankad
|Batter
|5
|1
|1
|0
|LSG
|Y Singh Charak
|Bowler
|3
|1
|0
|0
|LSG
|A Khan
|Bowler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LSG
|M Siddharth
|Bowler
|3
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|DC
|D Warner
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|1
|DC
|A Patel
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|0
|1
|DC
|I Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|0
|DC
|R Pant
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|6
|0
|0
|DC
|A Nortje
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|DC
|K Yadav
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|DC
|M Kumar
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|DC
|M Marsh
|All Rounder
|10
|5
|1
|0
|DC
|K Ahmed
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|1
|DC
|A Porel
|Wicket Keeper
|9
|3
|0
|0
|DC
|L Yadav
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|DC
|P Shaw
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|DC
|T Stubbs
|Batter
|5
|3
|0
|3
|DC
|J Richardson
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|P Dubey
|Bowler
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|S Hope
|Wicket Keeper
|1
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|K Kushagra
|Wicket Keeper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DC
|R Bhui
|Batter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DC
|R Salam
|Bowler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DC
|S Kumar
|All Rounder
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DC
|Y Dhull
|Batter
|4
|0
|0
|0
LSG vs DC Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of LSG vs DC for the 26th match of IPL 2024:
LSG Playing XI:
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav
LSG impact players:
Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan
DC Playing XI:
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
DC impact players:
Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey
LSG vs DC team stats:
|Player
|
Players Stats (last match)
|Tristan Stubbs
|71 runs
|Krunal Pandya
|2 runs and 3 wickets
|Nicholas Pooran
|32
|Axar Patel
|8 runs and 2 wickets
|KL Rahul
|33 runs
Most runs and wickets for LSG and DC in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024
|Nicholas Pooran – 178 runs
|Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024
|Mayank Yadav – 6 wickets
|Most runs for DC in IPL 2024
|Tristan Stubbs – 174 runs
|Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024
|Khaleel Ahmed – 7 wickets
LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been performing consistently for LSG in IPL 2024. With 178 runs, he is currently the leading run-scorer for the team. With form on his side, Pooran will be eyeing another good outing.
- Axar Patel: Widely regarded as one of the best allrounders in the IPL, Axar Patel made a big impact in the last game. He dismissed Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to help DC claw their way back into the game. The spin-bowling allrounder would be eyeing a good outing again with both ball as well as bat.
Top Picks for LSG vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has impressed with both bat and ball in IPL 2024 so far. In the last game against GT, he starred with the ball for his side. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in his five overs as LSG bowled out GT for 130.
- Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs has been among the runs as well. After scoring 54 against Kolkata Knight Riders, he played a whirlwind knock of 71 not out against MI in his last appearance. The Proteas star would be keen to extend his fine run.
Budget Picks for LSG vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed has been DC’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 so far. In five games, the left-arm pacer has picked up seven wickets.
- Yash Thakur: Yash Thakur will be brimming with confidence after his stunning performance with the ball in the last game. The right-arm pacer became the first bowler to pick up five wickets in a match this season as he claimed 5 for 30 against GT.
LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Today – 1
|Wicketkeepers
|Quinton de Kock,
|KL Rahul (c)
|Nicholas Pooran (vc)
|Rishabh Pant
|Batsmen
|David Warner
|Tristan Stubbs
|Allrounders
|Marcus Stoinis
|Axar Patel
|Bowlers
|Yash Thakur
|Anrich Nortje
|Khaleel Ahmed
LSG vs DC Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeepers
|Quinton de Kock,
|KLRahul
|Nicholas Pooran (c)
|Rishabh Pant
|Batsmen
|David Warner
|Tristan Stubbs (vc)
|Allrounders
|Marcus Stoinis
|Axar Patel
|Bowlers
|Yash Thakur
|Anrich Nortje
|Ravi Bishnoi
LSG vs DC Match Prediction Today:
LSG will start the game as favourites. Not only the past record but the current form also favours the Lucknow-based outfit.
LSG and DC have played three games so far and the former have won all of them. With history and current form on their side, LSG are expected to win the upcoming game against DC.