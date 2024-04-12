LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024).

This match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (April 11) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

In this article, we’ll provide everything you need to know about the IPL 2024 match between LSG and DC. You’ll get LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our LSG vs DC match prediction.

LSG vs DC Match Preview:

High-flying LSG and DC will be up against each other in the 26th game of IPL 2024. LSG are one of the most in-form teams in the tournament at present and will be looking to extend their winning run. After starting their season with a loss against Rajasthan Royals, LSG have won three games in a row.

In their last outing, LSG thrashed Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. The KL Rahul-led side scored 163/5 before bowling out GT for just 130 runs to win the game by 33 runs. The momentum is firmly on their side and LSG will be looking to make the most of it.

DC, on the other hand, are having a terrible campaign in IPL 2024. They have managed to win just one of their five games. In their last two games, they suffered heavy defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians and will be desperate to turn things around with a win against LSG.

IPL 2024 points table:

With three wins from four games, LSG are currently at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, DC are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win from five games.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.871 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.775 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.196 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.704 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.843 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.37

LSG vs DC: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

DC:

1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four six wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by four six wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs. 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

LSG vs DC Match info:

Article Title LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Lucknow Super Giants & Delhi Capitals Series name IPL 2024 Date 12-Apr-24 Category LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Stadium Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

LSG vs DC Head To Head record:

LSG DC 03 Matches played 03 03 Won 00 00 Lost 03 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between LSG and DC:

Ground Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals No Result Total Wankhede Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 0 1 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 3 0 0 3

LSG vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:

LSG vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 29°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Spin Average 1st innings score 161

LSG Squad:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

DC squad:

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Fantasy stats for LSG vs DC:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all LSG players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain LSG M Stoinis All Rounder 10 7 1 0 LSG N Pooran Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 2 LSG A Mishra Bowler 10 6 1 0 LSG D Padikkal Batter 10 6 0 0 LSG KL Rahul Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 3 LSG Q de Kock Wicket Keeper 10 6 2 1 LSG K Mayers Batter 10 5 0 0 LSG K Pandya All Rounder 10 5 0 1 LSG Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler 10 5 1 1 LSG Y Thakur Bowler 10 5 1 1 LSG K Gowtham All Rounder 10 4 0 1 LSG M Khan Bowler 10 4 0 0 LSG A Badoni Batter 10 3 1 0 LSG R Bishnoi Bowler 10 3 0 0 LSG D Hooda Batter 10 2 0 0 LSG M Yadav Bowler 3 2 0 1 LSG P Mankad Batter 5 1 1 0 LSG Y Singh Charak Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG A Khan Bowler 1 0 0 0 LSG M Siddharth Bowler 3 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain DC D Warner Batter 10 7 0 1 DC A Patel All Rounder 10 6 0 1 DC I Sharma Bowler 10 6 0 0 DC R Pant Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 0 DC A Nortje Bowler 10 5 0 0 DC K Yadav Bowler 10 5 0 0 DC M Kumar Bowler 10 5 0 0 DC M Marsh All Rounder 10 5 1 0 DC K Ahmed Bowler 10 4 0 1 DC A Porel Wicket Keeper 9 3 0 0 DC L Yadav All Rounder 10 3 0 0 DC P Shaw Batter 10 3 0 0 DC T Stubbs Batter 5 3 0 3 DC J Richardson Bowler 2 1 0 0 DC P Dubey Bowler 4 1 0 0 DC S Hope Wicket Keeper 1 1 0 0 DC K Kushagra Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 DC R Bhui Batter 2 0 0 0 DC R Salam Bowler 2 0 0 0 DC S Kumar All Rounder 3 0 0 0 DC Y Dhull Batter 4 0 0 0

LSG vs DC Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of LSG vs DC for the 26th match of IPL 2024:

LSG Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

LSG impact players:

Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan

DC Playing XI:

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC impact players:

Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey

LSG vs DC team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Tristan Stubbs 71 runs Krunal Pandya 2 runs and 3 wickets Nicholas Pooran 32 Axar Patel 8 runs and 2 wickets KL Rahul 33 runs

Most runs and wickets for LSG and DC in IPL 2024:

Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 Nicholas Pooran – 178 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Mayank Yadav – 6 wickets Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Tristan Stubbs – 174 runs Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024 Khaleel Ahmed – 7 wickets

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been performing consistently for LSG in IPL 2024. With 178 runs, he is currently the leading run-scorer for the team. With form on his side, Pooran will be eyeing another good outing.

Nicholas Pooran has been performing consistently for LSG in IPL 2024. With 178 runs, he is currently the leading run-scorer for the team. With form on his side, Pooran will be eyeing another good outing. Axar Patel: Widely regarded as one of the best allrounders in the IPL, Axar Patel made a big impact in the last game. He dismissed Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to help DC claw their way back into the game. The spin-bowling allrounder would be eyeing a good outing again with both ball as well as bat.

Top Picks for LSG vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has impressed with both bat and ball in IPL 2024 so far. In the last game against GT, he starred with the ball for his side. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in his five overs as LSG bowled out GT for 130.

Krunal Pandya has impressed with both bat and ball in IPL 2024 so far. In the last game against GT, he starred with the ball for his side. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in his five overs as LSG bowled out GT for 130. Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs has been among the runs as well. After scoring 54 against Kolkata Knight Riders, he played a whirlwind knock of 71 not out against MI in his last appearance. The Proteas star would be keen to extend his fine run.

Budget Picks for LSG vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed has been DC’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 so far. In five games, the left-arm pacer has picked up seven wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed has been DC’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 so far. In five games, the left-arm pacer has picked up seven wickets. Yash Thakur: Yash Thakur will be brimming with confidence after his stunning performance with the ball in the last game. The right-arm pacer became the first bowler to pick up five wickets in a match this season as he claimed 5 for 30 against GT.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Today – 1

Wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) Nicholas Pooran (vc) Rishabh Pant Batsmen David Warner Tristan Stubbs Allrounders Marcus Stoinis Axar Patel Bowlers Yash Thakur Anrich Nortje Khaleel Ahmed

LSG vs DC Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock, KLRahul Nicholas Pooran (c) Rishabh Pant Batsmen David Warner Tristan Stubbs (vc) Allrounders Marcus Stoinis Axar Patel Bowlers Yash Thakur Anrich Nortje Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs DC Match Prediction Today:

LSG will start the game as favourites. Not only the past record but the current form also favours the Lucknow-based outfit.

LSG and DC have played three games so far and the former have won all of them. With history and current form on their side, LSG are expected to win the upcoming game against DC.