The Bella Twins once used to be the brand ambassadors of the WWE and henceforth produced some good memories with the company when it was under Vince McMahon’s regime. Their long tenure lasted for more than a decade as they could be considered franchise players of the company and two of the WWE-lifers. But after WWE went through a lot of changes in the last couple of years, there’s no certainty that the company to stay for a life-long period.

It was in early 2023 that The Bella Twins left the WWE after their contract expired and thereby the chances disappeared that they would feature in one final stint inside the squared circle. Chances of seeing some of the dream matches were also thereby lost. Back in the day, WWE scrapped another opportunity to see the duo feuding with an iconic duo.

“She Would Fart In The Ring All The Time,” Liv Morgan Exposes Current WWE Superstar

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (Known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in the WWE as The IIconics) were released by WWE back in 2021 and they have not since been associated with the company. The two Australian talents managed to have a memorable run in WWE which could have produced even fond memories if they could have feuded with The Bella Twins.

“I’m Going To Call Tony Khan,” Nikki Bella Intended To Join AEW In Early 2024

The Bella Twins were planned for a rivalry against The IIconics

In a recent interview conducted by D.S. Shin of Ring The Belle, Cassie Lee revealed that WWE had plans for her and Jessica McKay to have a long-term storyline with The Bella Twins that would have started at WrestleMania and ended at SummerSlam. However, those plans were ultimately canceled,

“All I know is that we were supposed to go into a story apparently from WrestleMania to SummerSlam. That’s all I know. Yeah, I know. That would have been a dream come true for us. But everything happens for a reason.”

While the timeline of this feud isn’t clear, we assume that WWE had this one to go down from 2019 Summerslam to 2020 Wrestlemania given that The IIconics were disbanded and thereby released later that year. As for The Bella Twins, they were still on good terms with the WWE back then and got inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.