In the modern era, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are considered to be pioneer figures in the WWE who have carried the company’s flag for so long time. They both clinched world titles multiple times and worked tirelessly on WWE TV despite being committed to their real-life matters. Details around their life were further dug via Becky Lynch’s recent memoir which received rave reviews after being released at Wrestlemania XL season.

That book also includes a revealing photo of herself and Rollins, prompting curiosity among the fans about its insertion into the book in the first place. In an explanation, the seven-time women’s champion delved into the significance behind capturing that moment, and shed light on why this snap was made public.

The Rock Claims WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance To Be Chapter One Of The Final Boss

In a recent interview with Clutch Points, Becky Lynch revealed the light-hearted matter that was behind capturing this photo. She also revealed the timing and motivation behind capturing the moment,

“We just never take photos together. And so that was the day before I was going to lose one of those titles and I was like, ‘We gotta get this done otherwise I’m not going to have it. We’d just gotten back from Europe on a two-week tour. We were both exhausted and it was just like, ‘Alright, let’s go. It was just so funny and silly.’”

Ronda Rousey Wanted To Have Her 2022 WWE Run To Be Under Triple H

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch captured world titles at Wrestlemania 35

The revelation of this scandalous photograph in Becky Lynch’s new book came as a surprise to both fans and Rollins himself. In general, the couple has presented themselves as an ideal pair with no whatsoever controversies. They also aren’t keen on sharing PDA moments in public which is an added reason behind this being a surprising instance.

One page from the concerned memoir featured Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins wearing nothing but the WWE Championship and the Raw & SmackDown Women’s Championships. This photo was taken after WrestleMania 35, back when the two had started their relationship. It was at that year’s ‘Mania in 2019 that the duo captured all these titles in headliner matches of the show.

Going by the information shared by Becky Lynch, it appears that the photo was taken before the Money in the Bank 2019 PPV event, where she put both titles on the line and lost the Smackdown one. The Raw Women’s Title was on her shoulder until May of next year.