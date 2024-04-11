Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (LSG Playing XI) & Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (DC Playing XI), IPL 2024, Match 26: Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Delhi Capitals in the 26th game of the ongoing IPL 2024. The LSG vs DC game is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday (April 11).

LSG are currently on a roll with three wins in a row. After starting their season with a defeat, they have won three games in a row. On the other hand, DC have managed just one win from their first five games and will be desperate for a win. Before the game takes place, we are taking a look at the probable playing elevens of both the teams.

LSG Playing XI:

Openers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c)

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are set to open the innings for LSG in the forthcoming game. In the last game, de Kock was out for just 6 runs in the very first over and will be looking to make amends. On the other hand, Rahul got the start once again but failed to capitalise on it as he departed for 33.

Middle-order batters and allrounders: Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya

Barring Devdutt Padikkal (7), LSG’s middle-order batters had a good outing against GT. Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat by scoring his first half-century of the season while Nicholas Pooran continued his fine run and scored an unbeaten 32. Ayush Badoni played a 20-run cameo. Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 2 before starring with the ball. He picked up 3 wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

While Mayank Yadav bowled just one over against GT due to soreness in his abdomen, he is likely to play against DC. Yash Thakur starred with the ball in the last game against GT, taking five wickets for 30 runs. On the other hand, Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi claimed a wicket each.

DC Playing XI:

Openers: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw

While David Warner failed to get going in the last game against MI, Prithvi Shaw scored a fine half-century. Warner scored only 10 runs while Shaw scored 66 runs off 40 balls. They are likely to open the innings again.

Middle-order batters and allrounders: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

With Mitchell Marsh sidelined due to an injury, DC could give Jake Fraser-McGurk his much-awaited IPL debut. The right-handed batsman has caught everyone’s attention with his power-hitting and will be looking to make an impact in the IPL as well. Talking about Abishek Porel, he scored 41 against MI while captain Rishabh Pant was out for just 1.

Tristan Stubbs scored a whirlwind 71 not out off just 25 balls and will be looking to extend his fine form. Axar Patel managed to score only 8 runs but picked up two crucial wickets while Lalit Yadav will be looking to make an impact after failing to do so in the last game.

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Playing his first game of the season, Jhye Richardson had a poor outing against MI as he conceded 40 runs and did not pick any wicket. The Australian is likely to retain his spot and will be looking to do well. Ishant Sharma also conceded 40 runs and went wicketless while Khaleel Ahmed claimed one for 39 against MI.