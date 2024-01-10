Mahi Bhai Ko Use Karna Aata Tha Player Ko: Praveen Kumar On MS Dhoni

Former India fast-bowler Praveen Kumar has hailed MS Dhoni as India’s greatest captain. The former cricketer began his journey in international cricket under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2007.

In no time, the former bowler from Uttar Pradesh became an indispensable part of India’s white-ball teams. In 2011, MS Dhoni also gave him the chance to make his Test debut. He made a huge impression with his ability to swing the ball both ways along with line and length and was backed by many to have a successful career in international cricket.

However, Praveen Kumar could not really live up to the expectations and fell out of favour soon. Overall, he represented India in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is and picked up over 100 wickets across formats. The 37-year old was a key member of the Indian team that won the historic tri-series in Australia in 2008. He was also named in India’s squad for the 2011 World Cup at home but had to pull out owing to an injury.

Praveen Kumar hails MS Dhoni:

Speaking to The Lallantop, Praveen Kumar called MS Dhoni the greatest Indian captain of all time and also explained the reason behind his praise.

“Mahi Bhai ka koi jawab nahi hai. Unko use karna aata tha player ko, kaise use karna hai, kab use karna hai. Vo apni field khud set kar dete hai, aur daal do bas. Field wahi set karte the. Wahi kaptaan acha hai, tumhe ball de di, tu daal. Vo fir tumhari jimmedari hai ki tumhe kaisi bowling karni hai (He knew how to use a player and when to use it. He used to set the field and ask the bowler to bowl. And that’s what a good captain is—one who gives the ball to the bowler and only asks to bowl; then it is up to the bowler to understand what he has to bowl)”

“Yes, as a bowler, you can of course tell the captain, for instance, where the slips should be placed, a bit wider or not, because only the bowler knows after pitching how much the ball could swing, but apart from that, he knew it (how to set fields),” he added.

Praveen Kumar retired from cricket in 2018. On the other hand, MS Dhoni is still active in cricket and plies his trade for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.