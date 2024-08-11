Indian all-rounder Mandeep Singh has confirmed his transfer from Punjab to a new state in a significant move before the start of the upcoming domestic cricket season in 2024-25.

It’s not the first time a player has made this move to leave his current team to join a new state, as Tamil Nadu’s Baba Aparajith is set to play for Kerala.

The 32-year-old middle-order batter, Mandeep Singh, has represented the Indian team for three T20 international games in 2016 and has been a major contributor for the domestic side for the last so many seasons. Now, he looks forward to embracing new challenges for the development of a new team.

“ I t’s the right time to go ahead and play cricke t”- Mandeep Singh

The Jalandhar-born Mandeep Singh made his debut for the Blue Brigade during the 2016 series in Zimbabwe, where he managed to collect 87 runs in three innings, at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of around 120, thanks to his lone half-century of unbeaten 52 runs.

However, he has 13 years of experience in playing in so many T20s, where he has been part of 179 innings to smash 3905 runs at an average of 27.69 and a strike rate of around 130. The right-handed batter has also celebrated 19 half-centuries, with the best score of an unbeaten 99 runs.

In the case of the List-A games in 117 innings, the domestic veteran has gathered 3855 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of nearly 76, shouldering on 28 half-centuries and four hundred with the best score of 119-run knock.

For the red-ball format, Mandeep Singh has featured in 99 games where he has drilled 6448 runs in 155 innings, at an average of 47.76 and a strike rate of over 53. He has also managed to record 34 half-centuries and 15 centuries at a best score of 235-run knock.

In a post shared on his ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter), the all-rounder expressed a new beginning of his career as he looked to be part of this new team in domestic cricket.

“I have had the most amazing journey at PCA, from junior level to senior level, and I had the best fortune of being the winning captain of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for 2023/24.” Mandeep Singh wrote in the post.

He also extended his gratitude to Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Dilsher Khanna and the former Indian all-rounders and the legends of the game- Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh- for their unwavering support through the ups and downs of his career. He didn’t forget to thank the management who stood by his side over the years.

Mandeep Singh’s experience will be a huge asset for Tripura, the new stateside where he is going to join, following the paths of Bengal and Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha. Along with Mandeep, that team will also get the benefit of the former Punjab batter Jiwanjot Singh this season.

“After a lot of deliberation, I think it’s time for me to open a new chapter in my career. I have decided that now is the right time to go ahead and play cricket for Tripura in the upcoming domestic season.”Mandeep Singh remarked on the social media. “I am excited for the new beginnings at Tripura and to celebrate the many milestones and achievements that are yet to come.”

Mandeep will fill the void of the professional player, which was once filled by Wriddhiman Saha, who after two seasons, moved back to Bengal from Tripura, and has brought PV Shashikanth, the former head coach of Karnataka to lead their team.