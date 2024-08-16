Former Pakistan player Basit Ali feels that the growing demand of T20 franchise leagues will go on to destroy the game and prove to be a poison for the players. His reaction comes on the back of two New Zealand openers, Devon Conway and Finn Allen, opting out of the central contacts.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that the Kiwi pair of Conway and Allen had declined their central contacts to have better and stronger opportunities in franchise leagues in the future. Allen is expected to be part of the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL), which clashes with the home summer.

Conway, on the other hand however, has confirmed his availability for the Blackcaps in the longest format of the game, as he aims to be part of the T20 league in South Africa at the start of January. Playing for the Joburg Super Kings.

“T hey don’t play T20 tournaments other than the IP L”- Basit Ali

It wasn’t the first time a New Zealand batter decided to refuse the central contract. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have done the same, as has the former national captain Kane Williamson to fly around the world to be part of various T20 leagues.

The former middle-order batter of the Pakistan side, Basit Ali, noted that the issue of players giving up the central contact would be going to affect the New Zealand side, but they wouldn’t be the only one to suffer, as India would be the only exception in the course.

“Conway has said that he will not play the Sri Lanka series. This is not New Zealand’s issue alone. In times to come, other teams will also face a similar situation.” The former Pakistan player expressed this in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“Pakistan players will do this as well. This is because so much money has come into franchise cricket. There is a phobia over franchise leagues. India is very lucky in this matter. They don’t play T20 tournaments other than the IPL.” He stated.

Apart from New Zealand, the biggest example of the matter is the West Indies players, who take part in T20 leagues, showing hardly any interest in International cricket.

Basit looked worried over the future of international cricket in the growth of T20 as the players look to choose franchise leagues and money over national duty.

“T20 is not going to stop but will destroy cricket, Test cricket in particular. For solid batters, who play the long innings, this is poison. Barring India, many more countries will suffer due to T20 cricket. Money will win, cricket will lose.” The 53-year-old elaborated.

When Devon Conway was asked the reason behind his refusing the central contract, the left-handed batter pointed out his huge passion for playing for the Blackcaps but always touched on the importance of looking at his family regarding the situation.

“The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn’t one I’ve taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time.” The opening batter told the reporters.

“Playing for the Black Caps is still the pinnacle for me and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket,” the left-hander was quoted as saying by ICC’s official website.” Devon Conway concluded.

The way T20 leagues have taken over international cricket, especially because of the money, it won’t be long before a youngster starts playing the game to be part of these leagues and not his national side.