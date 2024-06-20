The former England wicket-keeper batter Mark Butcher has raised his voice towards the pre-seeding of the ‘super eight’ groups of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, where the International Cricket Council (ICC) had already arranged the groups before the event began.

The ninth season of the 20-over World Cup was divided into three stages, where the 20 teams, after being divided among four groups, played each other once in the group stages. Two teams, from each of these groups qualified for the ‘super eight’ stage, which was divided between two groups. Finally, a pair of teams qualified from each of these groups will play in the semi-final.

However, the officials have twisted the rule a little bit, where the groups were already decided for the second round of the competition, as Mark Butcher believes it to be done to favor the Rohit Sharma-led India team, who have been powerful in the cricket community for many reasons.

‘I found that astonishing and we all know why that’s the case’- Mark Butcher

The ICC expressed that because of the tight schedules and last-minute travel arrangements, it was a common decision for them to arrange the groups beforehand so that the fans would know the venues for their teams, and could decide according to it.

Mark Butcher indicated a direct dig towards the ICC for the arrangements as he believed that all these were done to show favoritism towards India and their audience.

The former player feels that India was aware of their venue and dates for the semi-final, no matter where they finish in the Super Eight group of the competition.

‘That whole thing from start to finish, from the idea of where you finish first or second in the group stage didn’t matter where you ended up in Super Eights.’ Mark Butcher remarked during a podcast on the ‘Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast’. ‘And then one team knows which group it is going to be in the Super Eights and where its semifinal will be, meaning that the other team finishing second also knows where its semifinal will be is extraordinary.’

The 51-year-old also went on to say that the teams shouldn’t be aware of their semifinal date and the venue in normal circumstances, and that means that there is no value in finishing at the top or at the second rank.

‘How do you organize a competition around the fact that one team knows exactly, should everything go to plan, that it will be playing their semifinal on a particular day and at a particular venue when everybody in the opposite group has no idea? And that is what it should be.’ Mark Butcher reflected in the same podcast. ‘You shouldn’t have any clue. The group thing was pre-ordained simply because there was no seeding between finishing first or second in your group stage and that is wrong.’

He also added that this move has also been made for the TV audiences, as India is going to play all their games in the daytime, which suits the Indian Standard timings.

‘I found that astonishing, and we all know why that is the case. It is because for the TV audiences, as far as India are concerned, pay the bills and therefore were kind of promised or delivered a scenario where they would exactly know where they would play their semifinal should they reach it. I find that incredible.’ Mark Butcher elaborated in the same podcast.

The Surrey batter continued to point out that because the commentators have been working for the ICC, the rules haven’t allowed them to keep their view on the format of the event.

‘You won’t (hear anything from the commentators) because they’re working for the ICC and the ICC won’t allow any form of dissent from the people that it asked to come and work for it so you don’t hear any criticism of anything. It’s not allowed, banned.’ Mark Butcher concluded.

The final of the tournament will be played on June 29, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.