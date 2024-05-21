Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana created history during the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2024) auction. Pathirana, who recently featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), got a record bid of US$ 120,000 from the Colombo Strikers.

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 player auction is currently taking place in Colombo, featuring 424 cricketers vying for spots in Sri Lanka’s premier T20 league. One of the most significant highlights so far involves young pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana.

The auction reached a fever pitch when Matheesha Pathirana was placed up for bid. The bidding battle began, with Dambulla bidding $70,000. Galle Marvels promptly increased their bid to $100,000, then to $120,000, setting a new LPL record.

However, Colombo Strikers exercised their right to match Galle’s bid, obtaining Pathirana for a record-breaking $120,000. This purchase underlines Pathirana’s great potential and worth in the T20 format, making him the most expensive player in LPL history.

Matheesha Pathirana impressed in IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings

Matheesha Pathirana is famous for having a slingy bowling action which is similar to that of legendary Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga. He was born on December 18, 2000 and hails from Kandy.

Pathirana made his Sri Lanka debut in 2022 and thus far has played 12 ODIs and 6 T20I matches. He has a total of 28 wickets with a best of 4/24 in T20Is and 4/32 in ODIs. Overall in 48 T20 matches, he has 71 wickets at an economy of 8.13.

Apart from international cricket, Pathirana has made his mark in the T20 league circuit as well. He plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL and Desert Vipers. He has also turned out for Rangpur Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders in BPL and CPL respectively.

Pathirana’s biggest fame has come from playing for CSK in the IPL. He was bought in the IPL 2022 auction by the CSK franchise and made his debut against Gujarat Titans. He took a wicket on the very first ball he bowled, dismissing Shubman Gill.

He made history as the youngest overseas player to win an IPL tournament when he helped CSK win the 2023 IPL. He also finished the 2023 IPL season on a good note, scooping up 19 wickets with an economy rate of 8.01 in 12 matches.

In the recent IPL 2024, Matheesha Pathirana shined once more, taking 13 wickets from 6 matches with a best of 4/28. He left the franchise before the end of the league stage as Sri Lanka wanted its T20 World Cup squad to prepare for the ICC event.

