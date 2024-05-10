Mohammad Shami, the Indian pacer, has supported his India teammate KL Rahul after the Lucknow Super Giants captain was publicly berated by franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka. This happened after LSG’s big loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow a couple of days ago.

LSG had batted first after winning the toss and laboriously posted 165/4 in 20 overs. KL Rahul made 29 in 33 balls, while Ayush Badoni (52*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*) added 99 runs for the fifth wicket to boost the LSG score.

However, what happened next was nothing short of humiliation as SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma made mockery of the target. Head (89*) and Sharma (75*) chased down the target in just 9.4 overs, winning by 10 wickets and 62 balls to spare.

In the aftermath, KL Rahul was seen getting a dressing down from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka on the ground. Goenka was expressing his anger at the side’s disappointing result, and the internet wasn’t too pleased with the sight.

Goenka was criticized for berating his team’s captain in public and said that the same could’ve been done in dressing room, behind closed doors.

“Ye sharam ki baat hai. it’s a matter of shame,”- Mohammad Shami supports KL Rahul

Shami told Cricbuzz that Goenka violated Rahul’s respect, calling it a “shame.”

“Players have respect, and you are a respectful person, too, as you are an owner. Many people are watching you and learning from you. If these things happen in front of cameras… ye sharam ki baat hai. it’s a matter of shame. If you have to do that, there are many different ways. You could’ve done the same thing in the dressing room or the hotel. It wasn’t necessary to do it on the field. Aise reaction dekar laal qile pe jhanda toh gaada nahi hai aapne (It isn’t as if you hoisted a flag at Red Fort by doing this),” said Shami to Cricbuzz.

Shami further backed Rahul, stating that anything can happen in sports and that it’s wrong to lash out at your captain publicly.

“He’s the captain, too, not a normal player. It’s a team game; if the plan isn’t successful, it isn’t a big thing. Anything is possible in the game. I understand there can be good or bad days, but every player has respect, and there’s a way to talk. This sends a very wrong message,” said Shami.

With this big loss to SRH, LSG’s chances of qualifying in the playoffs took a hit. with six wins and as many losses, the side is currently sixth on the table and faces a tough challenge from the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, and RCB, whom they face next.

