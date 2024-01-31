Mayank Agarwal Senses Foul-Play, Lodges Police Complaint After Medical Emergency On Flight

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal has filed an official police complaint after the mishap that took place in his Delhi-bound flight and led to him being admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place on Tuesday (January 30) when the right-handed batsman along with his teammates was traveling to Delhi from Agartala. He fell sick immediately after consuming a beverage onboard the flight. He complained of uneasiness and a burning sensation in his throat, and started vomiting before he was deboarded and taken to the ILS Hospital in Tripura’s capital city.

Fortunately, he was out of danger soon after the incident. As per reports, his vitals are normal and he will travel to Bengaluru soon to decide the further course of action. Mayank Agarwal is also likely to skip Karnataka’s next match in the Ranji Trophy.

Mayank Agarwal lodges police complaint:

Soon after the incident in the IndiGo flight, Mayank Agarwal decided to lodge a police complaint through his manager. The player reportedly sensed foul-play and wants the police to investigate the matter. The Karnataka star had swelling and ulcers in his mouth immediately after consuming the drink but his vitals remained normal throughout.

“Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter,” SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar told PTI.

“His manager said that when he was sitting in the airplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit not much but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth and suddenly he couldn’t talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise his vitals are stable,” he added.

“Police has admitted his complaint and we will investigate as to what happened. As per his manager, he will travel tomorrow to Bengaluru and meanwhile whatever best treatment is available in Agartala, we will provide him,” said state health secretary Kiran Gitte.

Meanwhile, a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official has stated that the batsman will not be available for Karnataka’s next match which is against Railways in Surat. The match is scheduled to begin on February 2. In Mayank Agarwal’s absence, Nikin Jose will be leading the team.

“He will not be playing in Karnataka’s next match (against Railways at Surat from February 2). But other than that, there is no truth in any rumours going around. He is stable now, and we are in touch with doctors and other state officials,” the official said.

Mayank Agarwal has played 21 Tests and 5 ODIs for India so far. He has not played a Test Bengaluru Test against Sri Lanka in 2022 and is unlikely to get a recall any time soon. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are well ahead of him in the pecking order and the team-management is set to give the youngsters a long rope.