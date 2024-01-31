Mayank Agarwal To Be Discharged After Staying Overnight In Hospital Following Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal will be discharged from an Agartala hospital on Wednesday evening (January 31). The right-handed batsman was admitted to the hospital after a mid-flight medical emergency on Tuesday.

He and his Karnataka teammates boarded the Delhi-bound flight in Agartala and the incident took place just before the flight could take off. Mayank Agarwal developed a burning sensation in his throat and mouth after consuming liquid from a bottle that was kept on the seat. There was swelling on his lips and he suffered a bout of vomiting as well before being deplaned and rushed to the ILS Hospital.

Fortunately, his vitals remained stable throughout. And a staying overnight in the hospital, Mayank Agarwal is set to be discharged on Wednesday evening. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, he will be given some injections that will keep him pain-free for the duration of his travel back to Bengaluru where he will receive further treatment. The report further stated that the batsman will need at least two days of hospitalisation.

Mayank Agarwal lodged complaint:

After the unfortunate incident, Mayank Agarwal has also lodged an official police complaint through his manager. As per reports, the out-of-favour India batsman sensed foul play and decided to approach the police for further investigation.

“While sitting on a flight, he saw a pouch in front of him, and thinking of it as water, drank it,” K Kiran Kumar (SP, Tripura West) told PTI on Tuesday. “He had swelling and ulcers in his mouth. His condition is normal, and his vitals are stable. His manager has made a complaint. We are registering the complaint, and will investigate the matter.”

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal will also miss his team’s match against Railways in Surat, scheduled to begin on Friday (February 2). In his absence, 23-year old Nikin Jose will lead the side. Karnataka have won two, drawn one and lost game in Ranji Trophy 2024 so far and are placed second in Group C.

Mayank Agarwal has had a fine campaign so far. He began his campaign with two ducks against Punjab before bouncing back in style to register knocks of 109, 19, 114, 51 and 17.