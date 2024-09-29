Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy will be considered capped players in the IPL 2025 auction if any of them make their India debut after being called up for the Bangladesh T20I series. On Saturday, the IPL Governing Council also unveiled the retention rules, including guidelines for player retention and the Right to Match (RTM) card options.

The IPL Governing Council recently announced that franchises may keep up to six players, including one uncapped player. This judgment permits all ten IPL teams to keep players regardless of nationality. The Right to Match card has also been restored to help teams keep more players.

The IPL franchises demanded that the BCCI allow them to retain 5-6 players to keep their teams’ nucleus intact. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that franchisees can choose their retention and RTM combinations for the IPL 2025 super auction, which is expected to take place later this year, potentially overseas.

“It is at the discretion of the IPL franchise to choose their combination for Retentions and RTMs. The six retentions / RTMs can have a maximum of 5 capped players (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of 2 uncapped players,” Jay Shah informed in a statement.

Mayank Yadav, and Nitish Kumar Reddy to be considered capped for IPL 2025 if they debut for India on or before October 31

The BCCI has announced that any player who makes his international debut on or before October 31 would be considered eligible for the IPL auction. Each franchise can keep a maximum of six players, including five capped players (Indian and international) and two uncapped players.

This decision will have an impact on the auction dynamics of a few IPL franchises, as India’s cricket team will play a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home next month. Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar have been added to the roster and might make their international debuts for India.

“It may be noted that for retention purposes, any player who gets capped on or before October 31, 2024, will be considered a capped player,” the release from the IPL reportedly read.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set a deadline for the 10 IPL teams to submit their retained player lists ahead of the mega auction.

The date and location of the 2018 IPL auction have not yet been confirmed, although reports suggest it will take place outside of India, most likely in Dubai, Doha, or Saudi Arabia. Last year’s IPL mini-auction was held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

