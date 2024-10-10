Mayank Yadav has impressed in his first two outings for India in which he showcased his brilliant pace and control. This has made life hell for Bangladesh batters, but Yadav is yet to hit the 150 kph mark, and Tamim Iqbal, a Bangladeshi batter decided to insult him on air during the second T20I in Delhi.

Mayank frequently bowled at velocities greater than 150 kph in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The right-arm fast bowler also bowled the season’s fastest delivery, 156.7 kph. He won Player of the Match accolades in his first two games with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

He was injured after only four matches owing to an abdominal ailment. Mayank was then rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he regained his match fitness. He obtained his first international call-up for the series against Bangladesh despite not playing domestic cricket.

Mayank Yadav Has Not Touched 150 – Tamim Iqbal

Mayank began his international career with a single over in the first T20I at Gwalior.

He played his second Twenty20 International at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where India defeated Bangladesh by 86 runs. He bowled at 149 kph in the first T20I but did not exceed 150 kph during the series.

During the commentary, Tamim Iqbal mentioned that Mayank had not bowled at his customary maximum speed. The cricketer-turned-commentator also stated that Mayank Yadav had not reached 150 kph in this series.

“Mayank Yadav has not touched 150 in this series,” Tamim Iqbal said during commentary.

However, Iqbal’s attempt to malign Mayank Yadav fell flat as his fellow commentator, former India spinner Murali Kartik quipped something related to Bangladeshi batters.

“Neither has Bangladesh,” replied Murali Kartik, who was his fellow commentator.

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s team was knocked out for 127 runs at Gwalior. The visitors scored 135 for the loss of nine wickets while chasing a total of 222 in Delhi. Mayank dismissed Jaker Ali, who scored only one run, in the second T20I of the three-match series.

The series’ third and final T20I will be contested on Saturday, October 12, at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mayank could be allowed a break because the hosts have already won the series.

