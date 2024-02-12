Medical Complication The Reason Behind Virat Kohli’s Extended Break, Claims Journalist

Virat Kohli‘s absence from action has baffled many. The former India skipper has not played a competitive game since the T20I series against Afghanistan last month.

He was named in the India squad for the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England. He also traveled to Hyderabad for the Test before flying out of the city on the same day. The BCCI later announced that the star batsman has pulled out of both games due to personal reasons. While confirming the news, the BCCI also urged the media and the fans not to speculate any reason and respect the India star.

Virat Kohli was expected to return to action ahead of the third Test against England. However, the right-handed batsman has decided against it as the BCCI announced that he would miss the entire series due to the personal reasons.

“Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision,” stated the BCCI.

Virat Kohli extends absence from cricket due to complications:

While not much was none about the reason that forced Virat Kohli to stay away from cricket, his former IPL teammate AB de Villiers revealed that the India star and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. Later, the former South Africa cricketer took a u-turn on the same, saying:

“Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. I think whatever’s best for Virat’s family comes first. No one knows what’s happening there, all i can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can comeback stronger, better and fresh from this.”

Leading cricket journalist Abhishek Tripathi has claimed that Kohli and his wife are indeed expecting their second child as he stated that de Villiers was right. He also said that Kohli decided to stay with his family and extend his break from the game due to some medical complication. Kohli and Anushka are currently outside the country to seek medical advice.