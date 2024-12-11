The last season of the Big Bash League wasn’t a sweet one for the Melbourne Stars, and that has led them to bring a change in the leadership department. Their long-time captain, Glenn Maxwell, who is also the premier all-rounder for Australia in the shortest format of the game, has resigned from his place at the end of the previous season.

That has pushed the Melbourne Stars to confirm Marcus Stoinis, the fast bowling all-rounder of the national side, as their new leader from the next edition of the 20-over league. The veteran led the side in the previous year in Maxwell’s absence.

When the latter was out of the league in 2022-23 with a broken leg, the expectation was to see Stoinis captaining the Stars, but they opted to give the role to Adam Zampa. The 35-year-old is only the second player behind Glenn to feature in 100 BBL games for the franchise and signed a three-year contract extension at the end of the last season to be with them till the end of 2026-27.

The 35-year-old pace bowling all-rounder has grabbed 2666 runs in the history of Big Bash at a strike rate of 134.44 and an average of 33.74, out of which 169 runs have come in the last season at the strike rate of around 135 and an average of 24.14 for the Melbourne Stars.

Maxwell, with all of his 450 T20 experience, has always been a formidable member of any side in the league. The spin-bowling all-rounder has bashed 2916 BBL runs in 104 innings at an average of around 34 and a strike rate of over 152. Of these, 243 runs at a strike rate of more than 173 have come in the previous edition.

The Perth-born is excited and honored to take over the role, besides expressing how the Melbourne Stars had been a constant member of his life for the last ten years.

“I had a little bit of a taste of captaining the side in Maxi’s absence last year and loved the opportunity, so to be given the role full-time is a great honor,” Stoinis said in a statement.

“The Stars have been such a constant in my life every summer for the last 10 years, and I truly believe that the group we have assembled both on and off the field can bring some long overdue success to the club.” The veteran added.

The general manager of the Melbourne Stars, Blair Crouch, has acknowledged the contribution of Maxwell as the leader of the side over the past five seasons.

“First of all, I want to acknowledge and thank Glenn Maxwell for all his efforts in leading the side over the past five seasons, and he will continue to be a wonderful resource for everyone at the club.” Crouch highlighted.

“Marcus demonstrated his leadership ability last year and has been a senior member of the side for a long time. It’s wonderful to have someone who has been at the Stars almost from our inception lead our club in BBL14.” The MS General Manager expressed.

The start of the season for the Melbourne Stars won’t be easy, with them missing Scott Boland and Beau Webster for the first few games due to being with Australia’s Test squad. There is no news on when Maxwell is returning from the hamstring injury. The two overseas signings, Ben Duckett and Osama Mir will also miss the first three games.