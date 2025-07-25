The Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 will be played from August 5 to September 20 this year. All the first-class county teams from England and Wales will be participating in the tournament. All the games will have List A status.
Metro Bank One-Day Cup – Brief history:
The first edition of the One-Day Cup was played in 2014. It replaced the ECB40 tournament. While the ECB40 was a 40-over tournament, the One-Day Cup is a 50-over competition in line with One-day internationals. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Teams:
All the 18 first-class counties will be participating in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup. The teams are:
- Derbyshire
- Essex
- Glamorgan
- Gloucestershire
- Hampshire
- Leicestershire
- Nottinghamshire
- Surrey
- Worcestershire
- Durham
- Kent
- Lancashire
- Middlesex
- Northamptonshire
- Somerset
- Sussex
- Warwickshire
- Yorkshire
Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Groups:
The 18 teams have been divided into two groups – Group A and Group B. Each group has nine teams. Till 2021, the groups were formed on the basis of the team’s geographical location resulting in a North group and a South group. After 2021, the groups are decided by a draw.
|Group A
|Group B
|Derbyshire
|Durham
|Essex
|Kent
|Glamorgan
|Lancashire
|Gloucestershire
|Middlesex
|Hampshire
|Northamptonshire
|Leicestershire
|Somerset
|Nottinghamshire
|Sussex
|Surrey
|Warwickshire
|Worcestershire
|Yorkshire
Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Format:
The tournament will kickstart with a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will progress ahead. The winner of each group will qualify directly for the semifinals. On the other hand, teams finishing second and third will play a play-off match against a team from the other group. The winner of each play-off will advance to the semifinals.
Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Squads:
The squads are yet to be announced.
Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Schedule and venue:
The forthcoming edition of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup will get underway on August 5. Defending champions Glamorgan will start their title defence against Hampshire. Last year’s runners-up Somerset will start their campaign with a visit to Middlesex on August 6.
5 August 2025
- Durham v Sussex, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
- Glamorgan v Hampshire, The Gnoll, Neath
- Gloucestershire v Derbyshire, College Ground, Cheltenham
- Lancashire v Northamptonshire, Sedbergh School, Sedbergh
- Nottinghamshire v Essex, John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Warsop
- Yorkshire v Warwickshire, North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
6 August 2025
- Middlesex v Somerset, Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett
- Surrey v Leicestershire, Woodbridge Road, Guildford
7 August 2025
- Glamorgan v Derbyshire, The Gnoll, Neath
- Hampshire v Essex, Rose Bowl, Southampton
- Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire, John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Warsop
- Sussex v Kent, Arundel Castle Cricket Ground, Arundel
8 August 2025
- Northamptonshire v Yorkshire, County Ground, Northampton
- Somerset v Durham, County Ground, Taunton
- Surrey v Gloucestershire, Woodbridge Road, Guildford
10 August 2025
- Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire, County Ground, Derby
- Essex v Worcestershire, County Ground, Chelmsford
- Gloucestershire v Leicestershire, County Ground, Bristol
- Kent v Durham, County Ground, Beckenham
- Middlesex v Sussex, Lord’s, London
- Somerset v Lancashire, County Ground, Taunton
- Warwickshire v Northamptonshire, Rugby School Ground, Rugby
12 August 2025
- Yorkshire v Lancashire, Clifton Park Ground, York
13 August 2025
- Durham v Middlesex, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
- Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire, Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground, Kibworth
- Surrey v Glamorgan, The Oval, London
- Warwickshire v Kent, Rugby School Ground, Rugby
- Worcestershire v Hampshire, New Road, Worcester
14 August 2025
- Yorkshire v Somerset, Clifton Park Ground, York
- Derbyshire v Worcestershire, County Ground, Derby
15 August 2025
- Durham v Northamptonshire, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
- Essex v Surrey, County Ground, Chelmsford
- Gloucestershire v Glamorgan, County Ground, Bristol
- Hampshire v Leicestershire, Rose Bowl, Southampton
- Sussex v Lancashire, County Ground, Hove
- Warwickshire v Middlesex, Rugby School Ground, Rugby
17 August 2025
- Glamorgan v Nottinghamshire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- Kent v Lancashire, County Ground, Beckenham
- Leicestershire v Essex, Grace Road, Leicester
- Middlesex v Yorkshire, Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett
- Northamptonshire v Sussex, County Ground, Northampton
- Somerset v Warwickshire, County Ground, Taunton
- Worcestershire v Gloucestershire, New Road, Worcester
18 August 2025
- Surrey v Hampshire, The Oval, London
19 August 2025
- Middlesex v Kent, Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett
20 August 2025
- Essex v Glamorgan, County Ground, Chelmsford
- Hampshire v Nottinghamshire, Rose Bowl, Southampton
- Lancashire v Durham, TBD
- Leicestershire v Derbyshire, Grace Road, Leicester
21 August 2025
- Northamptonshire v Kent, County Ground, Northampton
- Sussex v Somerset, County Ground, Hove
- Derbyshire v Surrey, County Ground, Derby
22 August 2025
- Lancashire v Warwickshire, TBD
- Nottinghamshire v Gloucestershire, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Worcestershire v Glamorgan, New Road, Worcester
- Yorkshire v Durham, North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
24 August 2025
- Durham v Warwickshire, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
- Essex v Gloucestershire, County Ground, Chelmsford
- Hampshire v Derbyshire, Rose Bowl, Southampton
- Kent v Somerset, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
- Leicestershire v Worcestershire, Grace Road, Leicester
- Northamptonshire v Middlesex, County Ground, Northampton
- Nottinghamshire v Surrey, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Sussex v Yorkshire, County Ground, Hove
26 August 2025
- Derbyshire v Essex, County Ground, Derby
- Glamorgan v Leicestershire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- Gloucestershire v Hampshire, County Ground, Bristol
- Kent v Yorkshire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
- Lancashire v Middlesex, Old Trafford, Manchester
- Somerset v Northamptonshire, County Ground, Taunton
- Warwickshire v Sussex, Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Worcestershire v Surrey, New Road, Worcester
Quarter-finals
- 28 August 2025 — TBD v TBD, TBD
- 28 August 2025 — TBD v TBD, TBD
Semi-finals
- 31 August 2025 — TBD v TBD, TBD
- 31 August 2025 — TBD v TBD, TBD
Final
- 20 September 2025 — TBD v TBD, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Metro Bank One-Day Cup – FAQs:
Who are the defending champions of One-Day Cup?
Glamorgan are the defending champions of the One-Day Cup.
How many teams will participate in One-Day Cup 2025?
18 teams will be participating in One-Day Cup 2025.
When will One-Day Cup 2025 start?
One-Day Cup 2025 will start on August 5 while the final is scheduled to take place on September 20.