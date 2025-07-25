The Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 will be played from August 5 to September 20 this year. All the first-class county teams from England and Wales will be participating in the tournament. All the games will have List A status.

Metro Bank One-Day Cup – Brief history:

The first edition of the One-Day Cup was played in 2014. It replaced the ECB40 tournament. While the ECB40 was a 40-over tournament, the One-Day Cup is a 50-over competition in line with One-day internationals. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Teams:

All the 18 first-class counties will be participating in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup. The teams are:

Derbyshire

Essex

Glamorgan

Gloucestershire

Hampshire

Leicestershire

Nottinghamshire

Surrey

Worcestershire

Durham

Kent

Lancashire

Middlesex

Northamptonshire

Somerset

Sussex

Warwickshire

Yorkshire

Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Groups:

The 18 teams have been divided into two groups – Group A and Group B. Each group has nine teams. Till 2021, the groups were formed on the basis of the team’s geographical location resulting in a North group and a South group. After 2021, the groups are decided by a draw.

Group A Group B Derbyshire Durham Essex Kent Glamorgan Lancashire Gloucestershire Middlesex Hampshire Northamptonshire Leicestershire Somerset Nottinghamshire Sussex Surrey Warwickshire Worcestershire Yorkshire

Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Format:

The tournament will kickstart with a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will progress ahead. The winner of each group will qualify directly for the semifinals. On the other hand, teams finishing second and third will play a play-off match against a team from the other group. The winner of each play-off will advance to the semifinals.

Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Squads:

The squads are yet to be announced.

Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 – Schedule and venue:

The forthcoming edition of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup will get underway on August 5. Defending champions Glamorgan will start their title defence against Hampshire. Last year’s runners-up Somerset will start their campaign with a visit to Middlesex on August 6.

5 August 2025

Durham v Sussex, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Glamorgan v Hampshire, The Gnoll, Neath

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire, College Ground, Cheltenham

Lancashire v Northamptonshire, Sedbergh School, Sedbergh

Nottinghamshire v Essex, John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Warsop

Yorkshire v Warwickshire, North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

6 August 2025

Middlesex v Somerset, Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett

Surrey v Leicestershire, Woodbridge Road, Guildford

7 August 2025

Glamorgan v Derbyshire, The Gnoll, Neath

Hampshire v Essex, Rose Bowl, Southampton

Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire, John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Warsop

Sussex v Kent, Arundel Castle Cricket Ground, Arundel

8 August 2025

Northamptonshire v Yorkshire, County Ground, Northampton

Somerset v Durham, County Ground, Taunton

Surrey v Gloucestershire, Woodbridge Road, Guildford

10 August 2025

Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire, County Ground, Derby

Essex v Worcestershire, County Ground, Chelmsford

Gloucestershire v Leicestershire, County Ground, Bristol

Kent v Durham, County Ground, Beckenham

Middlesex v Sussex, Lord’s, London

Somerset v Lancashire, County Ground, Taunton

Warwickshire v Northamptonshire, Rugby School Ground, Rugby

12 August 2025

Yorkshire v Lancashire, Clifton Park Ground, York

13 August 2025

Durham v Middlesex, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire, Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground, Kibworth

Surrey v Glamorgan, The Oval, London

Warwickshire v Kent, Rugby School Ground, Rugby

Worcestershire v Hampshire, New Road, Worcester

14 August 2025

Yorkshire v Somerset, Clifton Park Ground, York

Derbyshire v Worcestershire, County Ground, Derby

15 August 2025

Durham v Northamptonshire, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Essex v Surrey, County Ground, Chelmsford

Gloucestershire v Glamorgan, County Ground, Bristol

Hampshire v Leicestershire, Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sussex v Lancashire, County Ground, Hove

Warwickshire v Middlesex, Rugby School Ground, Rugby

17 August 2025

Glamorgan v Nottinghamshire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Kent v Lancashire, County Ground, Beckenham

Leicestershire v Essex, Grace Road, Leicester

Middlesex v Yorkshire, Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett

Northamptonshire v Sussex, County Ground, Northampton

Somerset v Warwickshire, County Ground, Taunton

Worcestershire v Gloucestershire, New Road, Worcester

18 August 2025

Surrey v Hampshire, The Oval, London

19 August 2025

Middlesex v Kent, Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett

20 August 2025

Essex v Glamorgan, County Ground, Chelmsford

Hampshire v Nottinghamshire, Rose Bowl, Southampton

Lancashire v Durham, TBD

Leicestershire v Derbyshire, Grace Road, Leicester

21 August 2025

Northamptonshire v Kent, County Ground, Northampton

Sussex v Somerset, County Ground, Hove

Derbyshire v Surrey, County Ground, Derby

22 August 2025

Lancashire v Warwickshire, TBD

Nottinghamshire v Gloucestershire, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Worcestershire v Glamorgan, New Road, Worcester

Yorkshire v Durham, North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

24 August 2025

Durham v Warwickshire, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Essex v Gloucestershire, County Ground, Chelmsford

Hampshire v Derbyshire, Rose Bowl, Southampton

Kent v Somerset, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Leicestershire v Worcestershire, Grace Road, Leicester

Northamptonshire v Middlesex, County Ground, Northampton

Nottinghamshire v Surrey, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Sussex v Yorkshire, County Ground, Hove

26 August 2025

Derbyshire v Essex, County Ground, Derby

Glamorgan v Leicestershire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Gloucestershire v Hampshire, County Ground, Bristol

Kent v Yorkshire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Lancashire v Middlesex, Old Trafford, Manchester

Somerset v Northamptonshire, County Ground, Taunton

Warwickshire v Sussex, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Worcestershire v Surrey, New Road, Worcester

Quarter-finals

28 August 2025 — TBD v TBD, TBD

28 August 2025 — TBD v TBD, TBD

Semi-finals

31 August 2025 — TBD v TBD, TBD

31 August 2025 — TBD v TBD, TBD

Final

20 September 2025 — TBD v TBD, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Metro Bank One-Day Cup – FAQs:

Who are the defending champions of One-Day Cup?

Glamorgan are the defending champions of the One-Day Cup.

How many teams will participate in One-Day Cup 2025?

18 teams will be participating in One-Day Cup 2025.

When will One-Day Cup 2025 start?

One-Day Cup 2025 will start on August 5 while the final is scheduled to take place on September 20.