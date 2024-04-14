MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction for Match 29 in IPL 2024

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 29th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled for Sunday (April 14) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

In this article, we’ll provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between MI and CSK. You’ll get MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our MI vs CSK match prediction.

MI vs CSK Match Preview:

MI will be eyeing their third straight win this season when they take on CSK in their next game. The Mumbai-based outfit began its season in a disastrous fashion. Under new captain Hardik Pandya, they suffered three losses in a row as Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals beat them.

However, MI have bounced back in style by winning their last two games in a dominating fashion. They got off the mark in IPL 2024 with a 29-run win over Delhi Capitals after posting a big total of 234. In their last game, MI thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

After RCB set MI a target of 197 runs, the five-time champions chased it down inside 16 overs by losing just three wickets. MI have the momentum with them and they will be looking to make the most of it.

CSK, on the other hand, have won three of their first five games although they are yet to win a game away from home. After winning the first two games at home, they suffered defeats in the away games against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The reigning champions returned to winning ways with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders at home and will be hoping for another win.

IPL 2024 points table:

With three wins from five games, CSK are currently at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, MI are at the seventh spot with two wins from five games.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.871 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.436 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.073 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.196 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.975 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.124

MI vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

CSK:

1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

MI vs CSK Match info:

Article Title MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Mumbai Indians & Chennai Super Kings Series name IPL 2024 Date 14-Apr-24 Stadium Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs CSK Head To Head record:

MI CSK 36 Matches played 36 20 Won 16 16 Lost 20 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between MI and CSK:

Ground Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 1 1 0 2 MA Chidambaram Stadium 3 5 0 8 Eden Gardens 0 2 0 2 Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 1 0 2 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 0 0 1 Newlands 0 1 0 1 St George’s Park 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 4 7 0 11 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 0 1 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 0 0 2 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 2 0 0 2 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 16 20 0 36

MI vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report:

MI vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 29°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Spin Average 1st innings score 195

MI Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera

CSK squad:

MS Dhoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube

Fantasy stats for MI vs CSK:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain MI I Kishan Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 2 MI J Bumrah Bowler 10 7 4 0 MI S Yadav Batter 10 7 1 1 MI T Varma Batter 10 7 0 0 MI A Madhwal Bowler 10 6 1 2 MI D Brevis Batter 9 6 0 0 MI H Pandya All Rounder 10 6 0 0 MI R Sharma Batter 10 6 0 0 MI K Kartikeya Bowler 10 5 0 0 MI N Wadhera Batter 10 4 0 1 MI S Gopal Bowler 6 4 0 0 MI T David Batter 10 4 0 0 MI G Coetzee Bowler 5 2 1 0 MI P Chawla Bowler 10 2 0 0 MI M Nabi All Rounder 3 1 0 0 MI N Dhir All Rounder 3 1 0 0 MI R Shepherd All Rounder 4 1 0 0 MI A Tendulkar Bowler 4 0 0 0 MI K Maphaka Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI L Wood Bowler 1 0 0 0 MI S Mulani Bowler 3 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain CSK R Jadeja All Rounder 10 9 2 0 CSK M Pathirana Bowler 10 8 3 0 CSK S Dube Batter 10 8 0 1 CSK D Conway Wicket Keeper 10 7 1 1 CSK R Gaikwad Batter 10 7 1 1 CSK D Chahar Bowler 10 6 0 1 CSK M Rahman Bowler 9 6 1 0 CSK M Santner All Rounder 10 6 0 0 CSK S Thakur Bowler 10 6 0 1 CSK A Rahane Batter 10 5 0 0 CSK M Choudhary Bowler 10 5 1 1 CSK D Mitchell All Rounder 6 4 0 0 CSK M Theekshana Bowler 10 4 0 0 CSK M Ali All Rounder 10 3 0 2 CSK M Dhoni Wicket Keeper 10 3 0 0 CSK T Deshpande Bowler 10 3 0 1 CSK R Ravindra Batter 5 2 1 0 CSK S Singh Bowler 6 2 0 0 CSK P Solanki Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Hangargekar Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK S Rizvi Batter 4 0 0 0

MI vs CSK Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of MI vs CSK for the 29th match of IPL 2024:

MI Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal

MI impact players:

Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai

CSK Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK impact players:

Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu

MI and CSK team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Ishan Kishan 69 runs Mustafizur Rahman 2 wickets Ravindra Jadeja 3 wickets Suryakumar Yadav 52 runs Jasprit Bumrah 5 wickets

Most runs and wickets for MI and CSK in IPL 2024:

Most runs for MI in IPL 2024 Ishan Kishan – 161 runs Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024 Jasprit Bumrah – 10 wickets Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024 Shivam Dube – 176 runs Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024 Mustafizur Rahman – 9 wickets

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Suryakumar Yadav: After being dismissed for a duck in his comeback game against Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back in style by playing a whirlwind knock against RCB. He smashed 52 runs in just 19 balls and will be eyeing another good outing.

After being dismissed for a duck in his comeback game against Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back in style by playing a whirlwind knock against RCB. He smashed 52 runs in just 19 balls and will be eyeing another good outing. Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja showed his class with a brilliant spell against free-scoring KKR in the last game. The left-arm spinner turned the game on its head by taking three wickets in quick time. CSK will be relying on him again against high-flying MI and the onus will be on Jadeja to deliver for his team.

Top Picks for MI vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been in stunning form this season. He has given MI good starts in most of the games and will be looking to extend his fine run. In the last game against RCB, he smashed 69 runs off just 34 balls.

Ishan Kishan has been in stunning form this season. He has given MI good starts in most of the games and will be looking to extend his fine run. In the last game against RCB, he smashed 69 runs off just 34 balls. Mustafizur Rahman: With nine wickets in four games, Mustafizur Rahman is CSK’s leading wicket-taker this season. The onus will be on him to contain the in-form MI openers with the new ball.

Budget Picks for MI vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has looked in good touch as well this IPL. In the last two games, he scored 35 and 45. He is well familiar with the condition in Mumbai and CSK will definitely rely on him as they eye another win.

Ajinkya Rahane has looked in good touch as well this IPL. In the last two games, he scored 35 and 45. He is well familiar with the condition in Mumbai and CSK will definitely rely on him as they eye another win. Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd showed his match-winning abilities by blasting a 10-ball 39 and picking up the wicket of David Warner against DC last week. In the last game, he did not much to do but MI will be hoping for another good show from him in the forthcoming game.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan Batsmen Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Rachin Ravindra Shivam Dube Ruturaj Gaikwad Allrounders Ravindra Jadeja (vc) Hardik Pandya Romario Shepherd Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (c) Mustafizur Rahman

MI vs CSK Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan Batsmen Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav (vc) Rachin Ravindra Shivam Dube Ruturaj Gaikwad Allrounders Ravindra Jadeja (c) Hardik Pandya Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah Mustafizur Rahman Gerald Coetzee

MI vs CSK Match Prediction Today:

Although CSK are ahead of MI in the IPL points table, the latter will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the game.

CSK have lost both of their away games this season and could suffer another defeat against the high-flying MI who have won their last two games at home in style. MI are ahead of CSK in the head-to-head record as well. Of the 36 games between the two teams, MI have won 20 while CSK have emerged victorious in 16.