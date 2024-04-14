MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction for Match 29 in IPL 2024

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 29th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled for Sunday (April 14) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
In this article, we’ll provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between MI and CSK. You’ll get MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our MI vs CSK match prediction.
MI vs CSK Match Preview:
MI will be eyeing their third straight win this season when they take on CSK in their next game. The Mumbai-based outfit began its season in a disastrous fashion. Under new captain Hardik Pandya, they suffered three losses in a row as Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals beat them.
However, MI have bounced back in style by winning their last two games in a dominating fashion. They got off the mark in IPL 2024 with a 29-run win over Delhi Capitals after posting a big total of 234. In their last game, MI thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.
After RCB set MI a target of 197 runs, the five-time champions chased it down inside 16 overs by losing just three wickets. MI have the momentum with them and they will be looking to make the most of it.
CSK, on the other hand, have won three of their first five games although they are yet to win a game away from home. After winning the first two games at home, they suffered defeats in the away games against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The reigning champions returned to winning ways with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders at home and will be hoping for another win.
IPL 2024 points table:
With three wins from five games, CSK are currently at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, MI are at the seventh spot with two wins from five games.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0.871
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.528
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.666
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.436
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.344
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-0.637
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.073
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.196
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.975
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|-1.124
MI vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
MI:
- 1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.
- 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.
- 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.
- 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.
- 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.
CSK:
- 1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.
- 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.
- 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
MI vs CSK Match info:
|Article Title
|
MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Mumbai Indians & Chennai Super Kings
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|14-Apr-24
|Category
|MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
MI vs CSK Head To Head record:
|MI
|CSK
|36
|Matches played
|36
|20
|Won
|16
|16
|Lost
|20
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between MI and CSK:
|Ground
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|No Result
|Total
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|3
|5
|0
|8
|Eden Gardens
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Newlands
|0
|1
|0
|1
|St George’s Park
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|4
|7
|0
|11
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|16
|20
|0
|36
MI vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|MI vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|29°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Spin
|Average 1st innings score
|195
MI Squad:
Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera
CSK squad:
MS Dhoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube
Fantasy stats for MI vs CSK:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|MI
|I Kishan
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|7
|0
|2
|MI
|J Bumrah
|Bowler
|10
|7
|4
|0
|MI
|S Yadav
|Batter
|10
|7
|1
|1
|MI
|T Varma
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|0
|MI
|A Madhwal
|Bowler
|10
|6
|1
|2
|MI
|D Brevis
|Batter
|9
|6
|0
|0
|MI
|H Pandya
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|0
|0
|MI
|R Sharma
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|0
|MI
|K Kartikeya
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|MI
|N Wadhera
|Batter
|10
|4
|0
|1
|MI
|S Gopal
|Bowler
|6
|4
|0
|0
|MI
|T David
|Batter
|10
|4
|0
|0
|MI
|G Coetzee
|Bowler
|5
|2
|1
|0
|MI
|P Chawla
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|0
|MI
|M Nabi
|All Rounder
|3
|1
|0
|0
|MI
|N Dhir
|All Rounder
|3
|1
|0
|0
|MI
|R Shepherd
|All Rounder
|4
|1
|0
|0
|MI
|A Tendulkar
|Bowler
|4
|0
|0
|0
|MI
|K Maphaka
|Bowler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|MI
|L Wood
|Bowler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|MI
|S Mulani
|Bowler
|3
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|CSK
|R Jadeja
|All Rounder
|10
|9
|2
|0
|CSK
|M Pathirana
|Bowler
|10
|8
|3
|0
|CSK
|S Dube
|Batter
|10
|8
|0
|1
|CSK
|D Conway
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|7
|1
|1
|CSK
|R Gaikwad
|Batter
|10
|7
|1
|1
|CSK
|D Chahar
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|1
|CSK
|M Rahman
|Bowler
|9
|6
|1
|0
|CSK
|M Santner
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|0
|0
|CSK
|S Thakur
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|1
|CSK
|A Rahane
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|0
|CSK
|M Choudhary
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|1
|CSK
|D Mitchell
|All Rounder
|6
|4
|0
|0
|CSK
|M Theekshana
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|CSK
|M Ali
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|2
|CSK
|M Dhoni
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|3
|0
|0
|CSK
|T Deshpande
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|1
|CSK
|R Ravindra
|Batter
|5
|2
|1
|0
|CSK
|S Singh
|Bowler
|6
|2
|0
|0
|CSK
|P Solanki
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|CSK
|R Hangargekar
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|CSK
|S Rizvi
|Batter
|4
|0
|0
|0
MI vs CSK Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of MI vs CSK for the 29th match of IPL 2024:
MI Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal
MI impact players:
Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai
CSK Playing XI:
Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
CSK impact players:
Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu
MI and CSK team stats:
|Player
|
Players Stats (last match)
|Ishan Kishan
|69 runs
|Mustafizur Rahman
|2 wickets
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3 wickets
|Suryakumar Yadav
|52 runs
|Jasprit Bumrah
|5 wickets
Most runs and wickets for MI and CSK in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for MI in IPL 2024
|Ishan Kishan – 161 runs
|Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024
|Jasprit Bumrah – 10 wickets
|Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024
|Shivam Dube – 176 runs
|Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024
|Mustafizur Rahman – 9 wickets
MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Suryakumar Yadav: After being dismissed for a duck in his comeback game against Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back in style by playing a whirlwind knock against RCB. He smashed 52 runs in just 19 balls and will be eyeing another good outing.
- Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja showed his class with a brilliant spell against free-scoring KKR in the last game. The left-arm spinner turned the game on its head by taking three wickets in quick time. CSK will be relying on him again against high-flying MI and the onus will be on Jadeja to deliver for his team.
Top Picks for MI vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been in stunning form this season. He has given MI good starts in most of the games and will be looking to extend his fine run. In the last game against RCB, he smashed 69 runs off just 34 balls.
- Mustafizur Rahman: With nine wickets in four games, Mustafizur Rahman is CSK’s leading wicket-taker this season. The onus will be on him to contain the in-form MI openers with the new ball.
Budget Picks for MI vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has looked in good touch as well this IPL. In the last two games, he scored 35 and 45. He is well familiar with the condition in Mumbai and CSK will definitely rely on him as they eye another win.
- Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd showed his match-winning abilities by blasting a 10-ball 39 and picking up the wicket of David Warner against DC last week. In the last game, he did not much to do but MI will be hoping for another good show from him in the forthcoming game.
MI vs CSK Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeeper
|Ishan Kishan
|Batsmen
|Rohit Sharma
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Rachin Ravindra
|Shivam Dube
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Allrounders
|Ravindra Jadeja (vc)
|Hardik Pandya
|Romario Shepherd
|Bowlers
|Jasprit Bumrah (c)
|Mustafizur Rahman
MI vs CSK Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeeper
|Ishan Kishan
|Batsmen
|Rohit Sharma
|Suryakumar Yadav (vc)
|Rachin Ravindra
|Shivam Dube
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Allrounders
|Ravindra Jadeja (c)
|Hardik Pandya
|Bowlers
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Gerald Coetzee
MI vs CSK Match Prediction Today:
Although CSK are ahead of MI in the IPL points table, the latter will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the game.
CSK have lost both of their away games this season and could suffer another defeat against the high-flying MI who have won their last two games at home in style. MI are ahead of CSK in the head-to-head record as well. Of the 36 games between the two teams, MI have won 20 while CSK have emerged victorious in 16.