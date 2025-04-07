Mumbai Indians (MI) will be facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The game will be played on Monday (April 7) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With just one win from four games, MI are staring down the barrel and need to turn things around quickly in order to revive their playoff hopes. Barring the game against Kolkata Knight Riders that they won by eight wickets, MI have struggled to put on a clinical performance in the other three games.

They are coming into this game on the back of a 12-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing 204 runs, they were on 152/3 at the end of the 16th over and were looking set to win the game. However, the five-time champions just exploded towards the end and finished their innings on 191/5.

MI’s only victory this season has come at home and they will be hoping to make the most of the home advantage in the upcoming game as well.

RCB, on the other hand, have won two of their first three games this season although they lost their previous game. After two impressive wins to open the campaign, the Bengaluru-based outside suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. They will be looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways.

MI vs RCB Match preview and prediction – Match 20, IPL 2025:

MI vs RCB Match Information:

Match MI vs RCB Match 20, IPL 2025 Date & Time 7 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

MI vs RCB: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is likely to favour the batsmen more. However, fast-bowlers are expected to get some good swing and bounce early on in the match. MI picked up four wickets in the powerplay against KKR in their last home game and the team bowling first will look to exploit the conditions early on.

MI vs RCB Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction for rain in Mumbai during the match day.

The temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the match.

MI vs RCB: Head-to-Head Record

Out of the 33 games between the two teams so far, MI have won 19 while RCB have won 14.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost MI 33 19 14 RCB 33 14 19

MI vs RCB: Squads

MI Squad:

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

RCB Squad:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

MI vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs:

MI Playing 11 with impact player:

Rohit Sharma

Will Jacks

Ryan Rickelton

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya (c)

Naman Dhir

Raj Bawa

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Jasprit Bumrah

Trent Boult

Vignesh Puthur

RCB Playing 11 with impact player:

Philip Salt

Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Liam Livingstone

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Josh Hazlewood

Yash Dayal

Suyash Sharma

Key Players to Watch:

MI:

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Naman Dhir

Trent Boult

Jasprit Bumrah

RCB:

Phil Salt

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Liam Livingstone

Josh Hazlewood

MI vs RCB Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for MI in the match: Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav

Who will score the most runs for RCB in the match: Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar

MI vs RCB Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for MI in the match: Trent Boult or Jasprit Bumrah

Who will pick the most wickets for RCB in the match: Josh Hazlewood or Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MI vs RCB Match Prediction for Match 20, IPL 2025:

Even though MI have the home advantage, RCB will start the game as slight favourites because of the current form of both the teams. So, RCB are expected to win the upcoming match.