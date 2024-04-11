MI vs RCB highlights: Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in the 25th match of IPL 2024 to register their second win in the tournament. Set a target of 197, MI chased down the total in just 15.3 balls thanks to whirlwind half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

MI started their chase on a brilliant note as Ishan Kishan came out all guns blazing. He scored a 23-ball fifty as MI raced away to 72 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. At the other end, Rohit Sharma looked more than happy to play the role of the second fiddle.

Kishan and Rohit added 101 runs for the first wicket in just 53 balls. Akash Deep gave RCB the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Kishan for 69 in the ninth over. Kishan’s knock came off just 35 balls and was studded with seven fours and five sixes.

However, it did not bring any respite for the visitors as Suryakumar Yadav came out all guns blazing. He and Rohit added 38 runs for the second wicket before Will Jacks dismissed the latter for 38. Suryakumar went on to complete a blazing fifty off just 17 balls to register his fastest fifty in the IPL.

He was dismissed by Vijaykumar Vyshak for 52 runs off just 19 balls. After his departure, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma took MI over the line.

MI vs RCB: RCB innings

Earlier in the game, RCB touched the 190-run mark in IPL 2024 for the first time as they finished their innings on 196/8 after being asked to bat first. Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik scored fifties for RCB while Jasprit Bumrah picked up five wickets for MI.

The three-time finalists were off to a poor start as they lost the wickets of in-form Virat Kohli and debutant Will Jacks inside the powerplay. Jasprit Bumrah gave MI the first breakthrough by dismissing Kohli for just three. In the fourth over, Akash Madhwal dismissed Jacks for 8 to leave RCB reeling at 23 for 2.

It was followed by an 82-run stand between captain du Plessis and Patidar. Gerald Coetzee broke the stand by dismissing Patidar for 50. Patidar’s 50-run knock came off 26 balls and was studded with three fours and four sixes. Three runs later, Shreyas Gopal extended Glenn Maxwell’s poor run with the bat in IPL 2024 by dismissing him for a four-ball duck and reduced RCB to 108 for 4.

Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik then steadied the ship with a 45-run stand. Bumrah broke the stand by dismissing du Plessis for 61 in the 17th over. On the very following delivery, he dismissed Mahipal Lomror for a duck. RCB were once again in danger of finishing the innings poorly. However, Karthik remained till the end, scoring an unbeaten 53 off just 23 balls to help his side post a big total.

