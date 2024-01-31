sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Michael Vaughan Blames Rohit Sharma For India’s Loss In Hyderabad Test

Michael Vaughan Blames Rohit Sharma For India’s Loss In Hyderabad Test

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 31, 2024 at 10:27 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Michael Vaughan Blames Rohit Sharma For India&#8217;s Loss In Hyderabad Test

Former cricketer Michael Vaughan has pinned the blame on Rohit Sharma for India‘s loss against England in the first Test of the ongoing five-match Test series.

England stunned their fancied hosts by 28 runs to take the lead in the series. The visitors were firmly on the back foot after the first innings and were looking destined to suffer a loss before staging a brilliant comeback to register a memorable win. India had bowled out England for 246 before scoring 436 runs to take a huge lead of 190 runs.

In the second innings, India had reduced England to 163 for 5 but failed to capitalise on the situation. A brilliant knock of 196 runs from Ollie Pope helped England post a big total of 420 runs to set India a target of 231. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for just 202 runs with only Rohit Sharma (39) managing to touch the 30-run mark.

Michael Vaughan blames Rohit Sharma:

With Team India failing to capitalise on their strong position in the series-opener, Michael Vaughan has blamed Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The defeat was India’s first in 10 Tests in Hyderabad, a streak that began way back in 1955. India also lost a Test at home for the first time after taking a first-innings lead of more than 100 runs.

Michael Vaughan was asked about the loss when he was speaking on Club Prairie Fire podcast. The former England captain was asked if the defeat in Hyderabad reflected the beginning of a decline of Indian Test cricket at home or if the hosts missed Kohli and Mohammed Shami. In reply, Michael Vaughan said:

“They missed Virat Kohli’s captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat’s captaincy that week, India wouldn’t have lost the game. Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely.”

The England great also criticised Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in his column for The Telegraph. The Ashes-winning former captain accused the India captain of not being proactive during the Hyderabad Test and also stated that Rohit looked clueless when Pope was toying with the Indian bowlers.

“I thought Rohit Sharma’s captaincy was very, very average. I thought he was so reactive, I don’t think he maneuvered his field or was proactive with his bowling changes. And he didn’t have any answer to Ollie Pope’s sweeps or reverse sweeps,” Michael Vaughan wrote.

Rohit Sharma and his teammates will be desperate to bounce back and draw level in the series by winning the second Test, scheduled to be played from February 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Tagged:

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Michael Vaughan

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Related Article
Michael Vaughan Blames Rohit Sharma For India&#8217;s Loss In Hyderabad Test
Michael Vaughan Blames Rohit Sharma For India’s Loss In Hyderabad Test

Jan 31, 2024, 10:27 AM

IND vs ENG: It Is The Best Win In All Time Full Stop &#8211; Michael Vaughan Calls England&#8217;s Victory Over India As Greatest Away Win Of All Time
IND vs ENG: It Is The Best Win In All Time Full Stop – Michael Vaughan Calls England’s Victory Over India As Greatest Away Win Of All Time

Jan 29, 2024, 1:30 PM

Michael Vaughan Hails Ravindra Jadeja As The Best Allrounder In The World
Michael Vaughan Hails Ravindra Jadeja As The Best Allrounder In The World

Jan 26, 2024, 3:33 PM

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes&#8217; Batting And Captaincy Are So Vital For England &#8211; Michael Vaughan On Importance Of England Captain In India Series
IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes’ Batting And Captaincy Are So Vital For England – Michael Vaughan On Importance Of England Captain In India Series

Jan 23, 2024, 11:58 AM

IND vs ENG: Spinning Pitches Bring Jack Leach And Young England Spinners Into The Game &#8211; Michael Vaughan Warns India Against Preparing Rank-Turners For England Tests
IND vs ENG: Spinning Pitches Bring Jack Leach And Young England Spinners Into The Game – Michael Vaughan Warns India Against Preparing Rank-Turners For England Tests

Jan 23, 2024, 11:23 AM

Australia Would Absolutely Hammer Them But&#8230;: Michael Vaughan, Adam Gilchrist Praise Pakistan For Their Performance In Test Series
Australia Would Absolutely Hammer Them But…: Michael Vaughan, Adam Gilchrist Praise Pakistan For Their Performance In Test Series

Jan 12, 2024, 1:31 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy