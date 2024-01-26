Michael Vaughan Hails Ravindra Jadeja As The Best Allrounder In The World

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has hailed Ravindra Jadeja as the best allrounder in the world after he impressed with both ball and bat in the ongoing first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The left-arm spinner played a starring role as India bowled out England for 246 on day one of the Test. The visitors were off to a great start with their openers sharing a 55-run stand for the first wicket before Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin pulled things back. Both the spinners picked up three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel claimed two wickets apiece.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Tom Hartley to help India bowl out England on day one. After the performance with the ball, he starred with the bat as well and scored a fighting fifty to put the home side in the driver’s seat.

Michael Vaughan praises Ravindra Jadeja:

Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat when India were on 223 for 4 and steadied the ship by sharing a fifty-plus stand with KL Rahul. Hartley broke the stand when he dismissed Rahul for 86. Ravindra Jadeja, on the other end, went on to complete yet another fifty.

And as he impressed with the bat, Michael Vaughan took to X to lavish praise on the India star, writing: “He has to be the best allrounder in the world at the moment @imjadeja”

Ravindra Jadeja is currently the number one ranked Test allrounder in the world, according to ICC Rankings. The later all round performance against England will further strengthen his position at the top. Talking about the game, India were on 357 for 6 after 90 overs at the time of writing this report.

Jadeja was batting on 60 while Ravichandran Ashwin was giving him company on 1. Earlier in the day, India lost the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill cheaply before KL Rahul’s 86-run knock led the charge with the bat.