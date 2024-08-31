Michael Vaughan made a shocking claim that he doesn’t find Ollie Pope suited for the role of England captain. This came after Ollie Pope was named captain of the England team in the absence of Ben Stokes for the three-Test Sri Lanka series at home.

Pope had a very good debut as England’s captain as they defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Manchester. Ollie Pope is facing mounting criticism as doubts emerge about his suitability for the role. Pope also struggled with the bat as captain, scoring 6 and 6 in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

In the second Test match, which is being played at the Lord’s ground, Pope was dismissed for just one run. His ill-advised pull shot, which resulted in his dismissal was viewed as a poor judgment by a player who should have been more poised.

I don’t like Pope as the captain, would love to see Harry Brook in that role: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan, who has led England in 51 Tests, expressed doubts about Ollie Pope’s leadership abilities. He argued that Pope’s present troubles are exacerbated by the added burden of captaincy, which has influenced his batting performance in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka.

He further added that instead of Pope, England should’ve made Harry Brook the captain of the Sri Lanka series. Brook has been named the vice-captain of the England team for this series.

Michael Vaughan stated that Ollie Pope’s mentality and leadership style may not be suitable for England’s top post, and he dislikes him as Test captain.

“I don’t like him as the captain. He’s not the kind of personality I’d want as the England captain. He’s quite an insecure human being – a great team guy and person but throwing the captaincy on him has added the pressure. He was doing great at number three. Harry Brook, for me, is an England captain in the making. I don’t see Ollie Pope as that person,” Vaughan said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

Joe Root’s record 33rd Test hundred (143) and pacer Gus Atkinson’s 74* helped England post 358/7 at stumps on day one.

Michael Vaughan wants Ollie Pope to learn from Joe Root’s mentality on how to stay calm and focused

Michael Vaughan suggested that Ollie Pope take a page from Joe Root’s book, as the latter appears to be quite quick on his feet when he comes out.

Vaughan also believes that the critical third slot in England’s batting order needs the team’s most composed player, which Pope is not currently.

“I’m amazed that with all the psychologists and the backroom staff that England have that they can’t just calm him down a little bit and give him more of an opportunity. Look at Joe Root, who has the most amazing mentality. He comes out to bat with an amazing routine: he stretches and touches his toes, gets his legs going and sprints on. I don’t know if I look at Ollie Pope and see a routine or a process,” he said.

Also Read: Afghanistan Drop Rashid Khan For One-off Test vs New Zealand!! Report Reveals Shocker

