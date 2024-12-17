England legend Michael Vaughan was ripped to shreds by ex-Australia cricketer Kerry O’Keefe as the Englishman revealed his chosen combined XI for Ashes 2025, picking the best players out of the Australian and England teams.

During the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane, Michael Vaughan picked some surprising players from both Australia and England, and his playing XI became the subject of a humorous argument.

With Usman Khawaja, Joe Root, and Pat Cummins at the core and England captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes heading his combined XI in the Ashes 2025, Vaughan’s selection was a blend of established players and up-and-coming talent.

Kerry O’Keefe reacts hilariously to Michael Vaughan’s combined XI to Ashes 2025

Interestingly, the former England captain selected an all-Australian bowling attack that included Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Pat Cummins. This raises questions about his confidence in his country’s bowling attack, which is presently undergoing a transitional period.

Michael Vaughan said at the commentary box during the Gabba Test as reported by Code Cricket: “Just yesterday I was just a little bit bored; I was watching England play just a little bit indifferently, and I thought, I’ll create a combined eleven for next year’s Ashes series. That’s what I’ve gone with; that’s the combine that I’ve gone with. Do you agree with all that?”

There were questions raised by Michael Vaughan’s surprising choices, such as Harry Brook before Travis Head and Jacob Bethell at number three. Vaughan used recent performances to support his selections, but Kerry O’Keeffe wasn’t persuaded.

Kerry O’Keefe ridicules Michael Vaughan’s selection and omission of Steve Smith and Travis Head

O’Keefe couldn’t contain his outburst, wondering why legends like Steve Smith weren’t included and giggling at Vaughan’s reasoning for picking the youthful Bethell in the vital number three batting position for such a fierce Test series between the two longtime rivals.

“No. No, Steve Smith? Joe Root, a Yorkshireman in the middle order, who would have thought? And Jacob Bethell from Barbados at three. I saw a pen picture of Jacob Bethel, favorite player Viv Richards, and the person I’d most like to meet, Bob Marley. And he’s batting three for England; what is going on? The captain, look who the captain is, Ben Stokes; he’s the skipper. New Zealander, he’s taken the brand-new rock. Harry Brook over Travis Head!!!!” the ex-Australia cricketer said.

As Kerry O’Keeffe made light of Michael Vaughan’s choice to bench proven match-winners like Travis Head for Harry Brook and Steve Smith for Bethell, the commentary box became a forum for humorous banter.

Vaughan explained: “It was a tricky decision, but I’ve gone with Harry; he’s the number one player in the world, so I had to stick with Harry Brook at number five, given his recent form.”

Kerry O’Keeffe’s final verdict on Vaughan’s XI summed up the mood perfectly—he found Vaughan’s XI nothing short of outrageous. He summed up Vaughan’s selection by saying, “This is a ridiculous selection.”

Michael Vaughan’s Combined XI for Ashes 2025: Ben Duckett, Usman Khawaja, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

