Michael Vaughan, former England captain, has named his four semi-finalists for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. However, in a surprise, Vaughan left out 2007 T20 World Cup champions India from his picks.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the USA and the West Indies from June 1-29. This will be the first time any ICC event will be played in the USA.

The T20 World Cup has generated a lot of interest, and experts have moved their focus to projecting squads and predicting the tournament’s semifinalists. The ICC set a deadline of May 1, Wednesday, for the teams to submit their squads. Cricketing legends began announcing their teams for the T20 World Cup.

India, South Africa, England, Australia, and Afghanistan have decided their teams for the 2018 T20 World Cup, to present a fair mix of seasoned veterans and youthful enthusiasm.

England, Australia, South Africa and the West Indies: Michael Vaughan’s four T20 WC semi-finalists

India will enter the T20 World Cup 2024 as one of the hot favorites to win the title, however, former England captain Michael Vaughan does not see the Rohit Sharma-led side making it to the semifinals.

Michael Vaughan announced his semi-finalist picks for the tournament, backing defending champions England and regular ICC event winners Australia. He also chose the two-time T20 World Cup winners and co-hosts, the West Indies, and Aiden Markram’s South Africa, who have a powerful roster and dreams for their first ICC crown.

“My 4 Semi finalists for the T20 WC … England,Austrlalia,South Africa and the West Indies,” Vaughan posted on X.

My 4 Semi finalists for the T20 WC … England,Austrlalia,South Africa and the West Indies .. #T20WC2024 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 1, 2024

India has not won an ICC championship since 2013, however, they have consistently advanced to the knockout stage. India have named a formidable lineup for the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma was selected as the team’s captain, and Virat Kohli was also included in the roster.

India was defeated by eventual champions England in a dominating one-sided match in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Before that, India failed to make it into the playoffs stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. India had also made it into the final of the T20 World Cup in 2014 and in the semi-final in 2016.

Also Read: “If You Ask Me, Of Course…”- Ravi Bishnoi Keeps Hope On T20 World Cup Selection

