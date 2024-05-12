In a press release, it was confirmed yesterday (May 11, 2024) that the Delhi Capitals will miss Rishabh Pant, their captain and wicket-keeper batter, for their next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi would go into their 13th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with six wins and the same number of defeats in 12 games at a net run rate (NRR) of -0.316. They find themselves in the fifth position and need to win their last two games to qualify for the playoff.

Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in the absence of Rishabh Pant

The slow over-rate incident against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) took place when Delhi Capitals were 10 minutes behind time at the beginning of the final over in the game. It was the third slow over-rate offense in this tournament.

Even though the Capitals filed an appeal against the decision of the match referee, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after a virtual meeting continued with the final decision of Daniel Manohar match referee.

This means the captain of the 2021-runners Rishabh Pant has been handed the one-match suspension. In his absence, the experienced all-rounder of the team, Axar Patel will lead the side in the crucial fixture.

Rishabh Pant, who has made his return to the India squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has notched up 413 runs in 12 innings at an average of 41.30 and a strike rate of 156.43 with three half-centuries.

The stand-in captain for the Capitals, Axar Patel has been in good touch with 164 runs at a strike rate of 126.15, besides picking up 10 wickets in 12 innings at an economy of 7.32.

‘That will be the point of difference’- Mike Hesson

Even though Delhi have found an experienced leader for the vital game, they will miss the aggressive batting of Rishabh Pant in the middle order. Coming in the middle overs, Pant has maintained big shots regularly, to hold the batting of the team.

While in a discussion about the upcoming game for the Delhi side on Jio Cinema, the former coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mike Hesson thinks that it would be immensely hard for Delhi to get the better of RCB without the service of Rishabh Pant.

‘Two sides that I think are very confident, you know, heading into this game. So, two games to go, RCB are flying high with four wins.’ Mike Hesson expressed in the discussion. ‘You know, DC, I think, have won three out of the last four. And they are, you know, playing some very good cricket. So, there will miss Rishabh Pant.’

The former New Zealand player believes that RCB would be hugely confident with Pant’s loss, and might get dragged down by the home crowd.

‘I think that’s a massive loss. Um, not playing this game, Axar Patel will captain. And for me, that will be the point of difference between the two sides. I think RCB will sneak over the line.’ Hesson pointed out ahead of the fixture. ‘I think, as I said, they’re hugely confident at the moment and they’ll be dragged along by that home crowd.’

Delhi will depend on overseas stars like Tristian Stubbs or Jake Fraser-McGurk to offer them firepower in the batting department. The onus will be on Axar Patel too, who plays a huge role in the leadership hat.