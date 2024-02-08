Mitchell Marsh To Play Against West Indies Despite Testing Positive For Covid-19

The Australia team has been rocked by Covid-19 once again as their T20I captain Mitchell Marsh has been tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first game of the three-match T20I series against West Indies. The series is scheduled to begin on Friday (February 9).

The allrounder was tested positive on the eve of the game. However, Cricket Australia has stated that he would be playing the series-opener while following the standard protocols. As a result, Mitchell Marsh will use a separate dressing room area during the match and will also maintain distance on the field. He will be separated from the rest of the team until he returns a negative test.

Mitchell Marsh won’t be the first Australian player to take the field after being tested positive for Covid-19 in the ongoing home season. Earlier, allrounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis also played despite being infected with Covid. Both the players were kept away from their teammates at the national anthems and maintained distance on the field as well.

Australia T20 skipper Mitch Marsh has tested positive to Covid-19 but will still play in tomorrow’s first T20 against the Windies in Hobart, in line with CA protocols. Marsh will use a separate dressing room during the match and stay distanced while on the field. #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2024

Mitchell Marsh begins preparation for the World Cup:

The upcoming series against West Indies will mark the beginning of the preparation for the T20 World Cup for Mitchell Marsh as a captain. Australia have not really announced a permanent T20 captain since Aaron Finch’s retirement but Mitchell Marsh looks set to get that role.

He will be leading the team against West Indies as well as the three-match series against New Zealand despite the presence of Test skipper Pat Cummins and his vice-captains Steve Smith and Travis Head. With the series against New Zealand being Australia’s last T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup in June, Marsh looks set to lead the team in the marquee event.

The upcoming game against West Indies will be his first since he crowned the Allan Border medallist for the first time in his career. In 2023, Marsh helped Australia retain the Ashes and win the ODI World Cup and he will be eyeing more success in 2024.