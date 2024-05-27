Mitchell Starc, the ace Australia bowler, has hinted that he might retire from one format in international cricket in the near future to venture more into franchise T20 leagues. This comes after Starc won the IPL 2024 with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 26.

Starc returned to the IPL this year following a nine-year absence, during which time he played very little T20 cricket aside from internationals. He was selected by KKR for a record INR 24.75 crores at the IPL 2024 auction.

While the left-arm seamer fared averagely in the league stage, taking 12 wickets at a mediocre of 33, Starc delivered his best in Qualifier 1 and the final, winning two matches. Starc, dubbed a ‘big game’ player, was absolutely deadly against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in these two games, delivering scores of 3/34 and 2/14 to help KKR win the IPL 2024 title.

The lanky Australian seamer was named Man of the Match in each of these contests and managed to justify KKR’s decision to invest such a huge amount in him.

Certainly close to the end of my career: Mitchell Starc

Following the IPL 2024 final in Chennai, Starc was asked about his future in franchise cricket. The 34-year-old said he is nearing the end of his career and would drop one format from international cricket. Starc stated that because there is a long time until the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, he may retire from the 50-over format.

“For the last nine years, I certainly prioritised Australian cricket. I have pulled out often to have a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well, so that’s certainly been where my head has been for last nine years. Moving forward, I am certainly close to the end of my career than the start. One format may be dropped off as there is a long time till the next World Cup and whether that format drops off or not, that will open doors for a lot of franchise cricket,” Starc said in post-IPL final presser.

