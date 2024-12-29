Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has dropped a huge update on his fitness status ahead of day 5 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

Mitchell Starc has had a bit of a ‘niggle in his back or his rib,’ and even he needed physio treatment on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia in Melbourne.

Starc, an Australian bowler, did not leave the field, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sundar Washington led India’s fightback at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the continuing Boxing Day Test, Starc bowled 25 overs but did not record a wicket as India answered with 369 to Australia’s 474 for the first innings. When asked about his fitness before the start of Day 4, the Australian paced indicated that he felt good and had not lost any speed.

Mitchell Starc gives update on his injury issues

With Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to a calf injury, Starc’s position has become even more important as the Australian pace attack, which is entirely made up of bowlers over 30, attempts to keep the pressure on India. Starc is now preparing to give his all in India’s second innings when they chase the target.

Mitchell Starc was quoted as saying by SEN, “All good … my pace didn’t drop. I’m ready to go today.”

Mitchell Starc on five-Test series vs India draining him out

Starc also discussed the challenges of being a key bowler during a five-match Test series against India. The renowned pacer acknowledged the physical burden of back-to-back contests and lengthy days, particularly after Australia was without a bowler in the last Test.

Despite the challenge, Starc stressed that hard effort is an essential element of Test cricket, and he is prepared for the challenging days ahead in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India.

“I’m not sure anyone really understands it unless they’ve had to do it. It is what it is; it’s Test cricket. It’s a five-Test series, some close matches back-to-back, and a few long days. Obviously, we were a bowler down (in) the last Test, and it’s probably more the MCG of old. It’s going to be hard work these last two days, but that’s Test cricket, and that’s what we’re here for,” he said.

Starc also stated that the pitch for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG is not as bowler-friendly as it has been in recent Test matches. The pacer stated that the pitch did not appear to be deteriorating as predicted and that the new ball did not provide as much movement as they had intended.

