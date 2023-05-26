England opener Jason Roy is hopeful about playing for the England team in ODI World Cup later this year in India. Earlier, it was reported that was English opener was considering cancelling his ECB central contract to sign a lucrative deal to play Major League Cricket in the United States this summer.

Jason Roy was an important part of the England team in Eoin Morgan’s era, as he played a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign on their home soil 2019 ODI World Cup. The 32-year-old was not part of the England team in the 2022 T20 World Cup as the Jos Buttler-led side went with a young side to win the championship.

In a statement released, Jason Roy said that he hopes to play for England for many more years and reckons that he wanted to take up the opportunity to play in overseas leagues as they have no scheduling of International Cricket at present.

“I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority,” Jason Roy said in a statement.

“As a single format player with no central contract, I wanted to take the opportunity to play in this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket as possible.

The English opener has continued to be a regular in the ODI line-up and has scored two tons from six innings against South Africa and Bangladesh in the format this year and will look to continue his form at the highest level as can be a vital cog for the England team in ODI World Cup in India later this year.

“Just to be clear, my priority is England cricket, especially with a World Cup soon upon us.”

“The ECB have agreed for [Roy] to play in the competition on the proviso that he gives up the remainder of his ECB incremental contract, which both parties have agreed to. The ECB wishes to clarify that this decision will not affect Jason’s selection for England teams going forward. We have absolute confidence and faith that Jason is committed to England cricket.”

Earlier it was said that Roy has been in talks with MLC franchises over his participation in the league, but the franchise is worried over his availability as the new league will be held during the England summer.

Now it said that the hard-hitting opener is now set to play in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 competition in the USA with Los Angeles Knight Riders as he has a good association with the team playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

Some of the big names who will be featuring in the MLC are former Australia skipper Aaron Finch, Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stonis, and South Africa stars Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje. Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga will also play in the MLC this year.

A total of six teams will be participating in the competition with a few teams being owned by some Indian Premier League franchises. The six teams are – MI New York, DC Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Texas Franchise.