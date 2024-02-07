MLC 2024: Ricky Ponting Appointed Head Coach Of Washington Freedom

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been appointed the head coach of Washington Freedom ahead of the second edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC). The legendary Australian will replace Sydney Sixers coach Greg Shipperd as the head coach of the MLC outfit.

Under Shipperd, Washington Freedom finished at the third spot in the inaugural MLC season. They won 3 of their 5 league games before losing to eventual winners MI New York in Eliminator. Shipperd stepped down as the Washington Freedom head coach in order to focus on Cricket New South Wales Blues and the Sixers in Australia’s domestic circuit.

The onus will now be on Ricky Ponting to guide the team to its first MLC title. Expressing his delight over being appointed the head coach of the Washington-based franchise, the former batsman highlighted that he is excited to be a part of cricket’s rising journey in the United States. He also praised Shipperd and said that he is ready to extend his work at the franchise.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Washington Freedom in 2024. Cricket is really on the rise in the US and I’m looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket,” said Ricky Ponting.

“I’ve been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom, and, while it’s a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there’s probably no one better to set up a successful franchise. I’m ready to build on his work as we look towards the coming season,” he added.

Washington Freedom delighted to have Ricky Ponting:

Washington Freedom owner Sanjay Govil welcomed Ricky Ponting to the franchise, hailing him as a legendary status. Govil said that the former Australia cricketer is the perfect candidate to help the franchise grow the game in the United States.

“It is with immense pride and anticipation that we welcome Ricky Ponting as our head coach. Ricky’s legendary status, characterized by his leadership, winning mindset, and commitment to nurturing talent, aligns perfectly with our goals. His understanding of our vision – to enhance the sport’s profile in the US and to develop local talent – resonates with our mission,” said Govil.

Ricky Ponting is not new to coaching and has been plying his trade as a coach for almost a decade now. He was the head coach of Mumbai Indians from 2014 to 2016. He briefly coached Australia’s T20I team as well in 2017 before joining Delhi Capitals in 2018. He has been the head coach of the franchise since then.