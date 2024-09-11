Moeen Ali, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, might be seen working with the England Lions and England U19 team as the ECB wants to utilize the all-rounder in a coaching role.

Moeen announced his retirement from international competition last week, having played 298 matches across many formats.

While Moeen will continue to play in franchise cricket, where he is still highly sought after for his all-round abilities, at 37, he is beginning to consider life after cricket, and England is anxious to use him to help develop the next generation of cricketers.

England understands Moeen’s decision to join the Guyana Amazon Warriors and recognizes the appeal of franchise cricket. However, where Moeen’s schedule allows, England will try to incorporate his experience into the route curriculum.

ECB wants Moeen Ali to work at grassroots level

Moeen was scheduled to be a coaching consultant for England during the under-19 tri-series against Ireland and Scotland, which begins on Thursday, but he received a late opportunity to play in the Caribbean Premier League after Birmingham Bears were eliminated from the T20 Blast.

When Moeen Ali announced his international retirement last week, he expressed a desire to become engaged in teaching.

“Coaching is something I want to do – I want to be one of the best. I can learn a lot from Baz [Brendon McCullum]. I hope people remember me as a free spirit. I played some nice shots and some bad shots, but hopefully people enjoyed watching me,” Moeen Ali was quoted by Telegraph UK.

The favorable meetings with Moeen reflect a trend in which Rob Key, England’s managing director, is anxious to fast-track former players into coaching positions.

James Anderson resigned from Test cricket in July and was immediately appointed as the team’s fast-bowling coach. The arrangement worked so well that he would play the role in the winter Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Before being named the new head coach of the England Lions last week, Andrew Flintoff served as a consultant to both the England Under-19s and the main national team. Graeme Swann and Ian Bell have also been involved with coaching the England Lions this year.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan To Play 2nd Round Of Duleep Trophy 2024; KL Rahul Set For India Comeback