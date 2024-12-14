Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket once again, following in the footsteps of his teammate Imad Wasim. Amir announced on social media on December 14, 2024.

Mohammad Amir stated that he decided to retire after careful contemplation, but conceded that it was not an easy decision for him to make. He emphasized that he believes it is the appropriate moment for the youth to take Pakistan Cricket to new heights and take over from the oldies.

Mohammad Amir went on to say that representing Pakistan was and will continue to be his greatest honor. He expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), fans, and family for their support throughout his career.

This was the second time Mohammad Amir had announced his retirement from international cricket. After experiencing several conflicts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2021, he ended his career. After that, there was a lot of buzz about his comeback, but it didn’t materialize for three years.

l have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket – Mohammad Amir

Amir finally returned to the Pakistan team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He played a few series before the tournament and then competed in it, which was his final appearance for the Pakistan National Cricket Team on an international platform.

“After careful consideration, l have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights!

Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and, above all, my fans for their continuous love & support,” he posted on X.

Announcement of my retirement from international cricket 🏏. pic.twitter.com/CsPfOTGY6O — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 14, 2024

Mohammad Amir’s Pakistan career in numbers

Mohammad Amir debuted in 2009 and helped Pakistan win the T20 World Cup. However, he later became involved in match-fixing and was banned for five years in the same case. He made his comeback in 2016 and played an important part for the club.

Amir helped the Pakistan National Cricket Team win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, taking 119, 81, and 71 wickets, respectively.

