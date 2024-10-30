Once Babar Azam decided to step down from the captaincy of the white-ball formats on the back of his poor ODI and T20 World Cup in the last year or so, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needed to appoint someone as the new captain. The name of Mohammad Rizwan was climbing around the discussion the most, but it was reported that the wicket-keeper batter would accept it only if there was some consistency.

However, the last few days haven’t been healthy in the Green Brigade. Despite winning their maiden Test series at home in nearly four years when they blew away England with a 2-1 margin a day later, things went downhill, with the chairman Mohsin Naqvi declaring Mohammad Rizwan as the new captain of the white-ball formats, besides called Salman Ali Agha as his deputy.

The white-ball coach of the Pakistan side, Gary Kirsten, who was appointed the head coach of the team just six months ago, before the T20 World Cup 2024, where they made an early exit in the group stage of the event, resigned from his place through a latter which has been accepted by the PCB.

With less than a week before the start of the upcoming ODI series in Australia, they served the responsibility on the shoulder of Jason Gillespie, the Test coach of the side, and is expected to announce the new head coach before their Zimbabwe trip.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan to not have any call on the selection of the squad or playing eleven

The disturbance happened because of the new selection committee of Pakistan, which was formed after the defeat at Multan in the opening of the three-match series against England. They didn’t allow the coach to have his say on the final eleven players, with the advice of Kirsten wasn’t considered while picking the squad of the England sides.

However, the new reports have claimed that Mohammad Rizwan, the new white-ball captain of Pakistan, has agreed to the decision of the new selection policy and will not be having any vote towards shortlisting the squads or the playing eleven.

“After discussions with the (Pakistan Cricket) Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, and senior selector, Aaqib Javed, Mohammad Rizwan agreed to the new system where his input in the selection process would be strictly advisory.” The PTI quoted their source as saying.

Gillespie, in the pre-match presser, addressed that he had nothing to highlight in the selection of the team in the last two Test matches, along with no information on the pitches.

“Under the new policy, the selection committee is now responsible for selecting touring squads and the playing eleven.” The report has claimed.

The likes of Azhar Ali, Aaqib Javed, and Aleem Dar were added to the committee, and they were given the power to select the team without any support from the head coach or the captain of the side. However, despite accepting the policy, Mohammad Rizwan has desired to lead the team on his way to regaining the mojo.

“One of my wishes is to see the Pakistan team in the same kind of atmosphere that we had a couple of years ago. We all were with each other at any stage, whether things were working for us or not. Because of that, a lot of things worked in our favor back then.” The wicket-keeper batter noted in the social media handle of the PCB.

“It’s a bit difficult when the seniors are playing and when the young lot comes and takes time to understand things. I guess during the Australia series, we will regain the same momentum which we had earlier.” He vowed.

The aim is towards the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in February at home, and the preparation for Mohammad Rizwan-led team will kick off in Australia from November 04.