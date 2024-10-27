Mohammad Rizwan, the first-choice keeper-batter, is set to be named as the new Pakistan white-ball captain. Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as white-ball captain following batter Babar Azam’s recent withdrawal from the leadership job.

Earlier this month, Babar announced his resignation as captain of the white-ball teams on social media. Notably, it was the second time Babar resigned as captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Pakistan failed to get past the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Following a disappointing showing in the ODI World Cup 2023, the 29-year-old batsman stepped down as captain of both formats. However, he was reappointed as captain of the white-ball formats early this year. During his second season as white-ball captain, the Men in Green struggled to win games.

Mohammad Rizwan Set To Be Appointed As Pakistan White-Ball Skipper

According to a report on Geo News, the PCB has chosen Mohammad Rizwan as the new skipper for both the T20I and ODI formats. Rizwan and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met to discuss this problem. Head coach Gary Kirsten and the selectors also supported Rizwan’s appointment.

“Rizwan’s meeting with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has ended and the chief has decided to name the keeper as captain of the ODI and T20I teams. The suggestion was made by head coach Gary Kirsten and the appointment was also supported by the selectors of the national cricket team, as per the insiders,” Geo News reported.

Mohammad Rizwan has previously led teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and domestic tournaments. The 32-year-old cricketer guided the Multan Sultans to victory in the Pakistan Super League in 2021. His first assignment as captain will be a white-ball series against Australia.

The Men in Green will tour Australia for a white-ball series consisting of three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals. The ODIs will be played from November 4 to 10, followed by the T20Is from November 14 to 18.

Salman Ali Agha to be named Pakistan vice-captain in white-ball cricket

The selection committee, consisting of Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, and Hasan Cheema, met with players Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and assistant coach Azhar Mehmood to discuss several strategic decisions, including captaincy. Salman Agha is likely to be named vice-captain.

Star players Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam are expected to be selected in the side for the trip to Australia. According to rumors, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi will attend a press conference to unveil the final ODI and T20 squads and answer critical concerns about the impending tour.

